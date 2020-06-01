The Interdisciplinary Handbook of Perceptual Control Theory
1st Edition
Living Control Systems IV
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The Interdisciplinary Handbook of Perceptual Control Theory brings together the latest research, theory, and applications from W. T. Powers’ Perceptual Control Theory (PCT) that proposes that the behavior of a living organism lies in the control of perceived aspects of both itself and its environment. Sections cover theory, the application of PCT to a broad range of disciplines, why perceptual control is fundamental to understanding human nature, a new way to do research on brain processes and behavior, how the role of natural selection in behavior can be demystified, how engineers can emulate human purposeful behavior in robots, and much more.
Each chapter includes an author biography to set the context of their work within the development of PCT.
Key Features
- Presents case studies that show how PCT can be applied in different disciplines
- Illustrates the Test for the Controlled Variable (TCV) and the construction of functional models as fruitful alternatives to mainstream experimental design when studying behavior
- Shows how theory illuminates structure and functions in brain anatomy
- Compares and contrasts PCT with other contemporary, interdisciplinary theories
Readership
Researchers and students in psychology, neuroscience, engineering, sociology, ethology, computer science, evolutionary biology, linguistics, robotics, and artificial intelligence
Table of Contents
- Introduction: World Class Perspectives on PCT
2. Understanding Purposeful Systems: Engineering versus Psychological Approaches to Control
3. The Crisis in Neuroscience
4. The Phylogeny, Ontogeny, Causation and Function of Regression Periods Explained by Reorganizations of the Hierarchy of Perceptual Control Systems
5. How the Brain Gets a Roaring Campfire: Structuring for Perceptual Results - Part 1
6. How the Brain Gets a Roaring Campfire: Input and Output Functions - Part 2
7. Perceptual Control Theory and the Equilibrium Point Model of Motor Control
8. Unravelling the Dynamics of Dyadic Interactions: Perceptual Control in Animal Contests
9. When Causation Does Not Imply Correlation: Robust Violations of the Faithfulness Axiom
10. A PCT Perspective on Sociology
11. Perceptual Control in Cooperative Interaction
12. Language and Thought as the Control of Perception
13. Perceptions of Control Theory in Organizational Psychology
14. How and Why We Use Method of Levels Therapy
15. Robots in the Real World
16. PCT and Beyond: Toward a Computational Framework for ‘Intelligent’ Systems
17. Ten Vital Elements of Perceptual Control Theory: Tracing the Pathway from Implicit Influence to Mainstream Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189481
About the Editor
Warren Mansell
Dr. Mansell has: written over sixty interdisciplinary publications on perceptual control theory, has convened two international conferences on PCT, and hosts a website pctweb.org that has received 32,000 views since its inception in 2009. His work on PCT has appeared on UK national television, in science museums, and online newspaper and magazine articles. He has authored and edited numerous books, including: Coping with Fears and Phobias (2007), A Transdiagnostic Approach to CBT using Method of Levels Therapy (2012), Principles-Based Counselling and Psychotherapy (2015), Oxford Guide to Metaphors in CBT (2010), and The Bluffer’s Guide to Psychology (2006).
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Clinical Psychology, School of Health Sciences, Division of Psychology and Mental Health, Faculty of Biology Medicine and Health, Manchester Academic Health Science Centre, University of Manchester, Manchester, UK