Intended for professionals and enterprises that aspire to improve efficiency of the food industry while simultaneously diminishing environmental impact, The Interaction of Food Industry and Environment addresses all levels of interaction, paying particular attention to avenues for responsible operational excellence in food production and processing.

Written at a scientific level, this book explores many topics related to the food industry and environment, including environmental management systems, environmental performance evaluation, the correlation between food industry, sustainable diets and environment, environmental regulation on the profitability of sustainable water use in the food industry, life cycle assessment, green supply chain network design and sustainability, valorization of food processing waste via biorefineries, food-energy-environment trilemma, wastewater treatment, energy production from food processing waste, packaging and food sustainability, the concept of virtual water in the food industry, water reconditioning and reuse in the food industry, and control of odors in the food industry.

This book is sure to be a welcomed resource for food scientists and technologists, environmentalists, food and environmental engineers and academics.