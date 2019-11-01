The Interaction of Food Industry and Environment
1st Edition
Description
Intended for professionals and enterprises that aspire to improve efficiency of the food industry while simultaneously diminishing environmental impact, The Interaction of Food Industry and Environment addresses all levels of interaction, paying particular attention to avenues for responsible operational excellence in food production and processing.
Written at a scientific level, this book explores many topics related to the food industry and environment, including environmental management systems, environmental performance evaluation, the correlation between food industry, sustainable diets and environment, environmental regulation on the profitability of sustainable water use in the food industry, life cycle assessment, green supply chain network design and sustainability, valorization of food processing waste via biorefineries, food-energy-environment trilemma, wastewater treatment, energy production from food processing waste, packaging and food sustainability, the concept of virtual water in the food industry, water reconditioning and reuse in the food industry, and control of odors in the food industry.
This book is sure to be a welcomed resource for food scientists and technologists, environmentalists, food and environmental engineers and academics.
Key Features
- Addresses the interaction between the food industry and environment at all levels paying particular attention to avenues for responsible operational excellence in food production and processing
- Focuses on the past decade’s advances in the field
- Provides a guide to optimize the current food industry’s performance
- Serves as a resource for anyone dealing with food and environmental science and technology
- Includes coverage of topics including performance indicators evaluation, the correlation between food industry, sustainable diets and environment, environmental regulations, life cycle assessments, green supply chain networks, biorefineries, wastewater treatment and energy production
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in food science; environmentalists, environmental technologists and environmental engineers; policy makers; researchers, academics and professionals working in the food industry; food processors and product development scientists; interdisciplinary scholars, engineers, managers, and policy makers from different disciplines who work on food and sustainability
Table of Contents
1. Environmental management systems in the food industry
2. Environmental regulation and sustainable water management in food industry
3. Environmental performance evaluation of the food industry
4. Sustainability and environmental perspective of the food industry
5. Life Cycle Assessment in the food industry
6. Sustainable diets: The interaction between food industry and the environment
7. Green supply chain
8. Biorefineries for the valorization of food processing waste
9. Energy and food processing industry
10. Packaging and food sustainability
11. The concept of virtual water in the food industry
12. Wastewater treatment and water reuse in the food industry
13. Control of odors in the food industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128164495
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is an interdisciplinary scientist with experience in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry and academia. He has established the "Food Waste Recovery" term and discipline with an ultimate goal to inspire related professionals to extract high added-value compounds from wasted by-products in all stages of food production (from agriculture to the consumer) and re-utilize them in the food chain. He is the R&I director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and coordinator of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association (Vienna, Austria), whereas he serves as an expert evaluator/monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals (Horizon 2020 etc). He is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has published numerous research articles, reviews, monographs, book chapters, conference proceedings and edited books (full book portfolio can be found at http://www.foodwasterecovery.group/books/).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece