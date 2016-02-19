The Intelligent Parents' Manual - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483196343, 9781483221373

The Intelligent Parents' Manual

2nd Edition

A Practical Guide to the Problems of Childhood and Adolescence

Authors: Florence Powdermaker Louise Ireland Grimes
eBook ISBN: 9781483221373
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1946
Page Count: 266
Description

The Intelligent Parents' Manual: A Practical Guide to the Problems of Childhood and Adolescence provides an introduction to problems that may arise in the development of the child from birth to adolescence. This book discusses the problem in the relation between parents and children.

Organized into five parts encompassing eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general pattern of a child's growth. This text then examines how parents can protect the baby from the two instinctive fears of the sensation of falling and the sound of loud noises. Other chapters consider the mother's task in a child's life, namely, provide opportunity and freedom, protect the child from physical injury, and keep the child from doing too much damage to property. This book discusses as well the development during adolescence. The final chapter deals with the parent's realistic conception of the limitations of their children and themselves.

This book is a valuable resource for parents, psychologists, and psychiatrists.

Table of Contents


Authors' Preface

Introduction

Part I. Infancy

I. The New Baby

II. Feeding the Infant

The Mother's Attitude

Nursing

Feeding Habits

Weaning

III. The Infant's Training and Environment

Bowel Training

Genital and Related Questions

Sleep

Activities

Companionship

Authority

Fears and Anxieties

Family Relations

Part 2. The Second Year

IV. Habits in the Second Year

Food Habits

Bowel and Bladder Control

Genital and Related

Questions

Sleep

Activities

V. Early Relationships

Companionship

Authority

Fear and Anxieties

Family Relations

Part 3. Two to Six Years

VI. Training

Eating Habits

Thumb-Sucking and Other Problems

Bowel and Bladder Control

Sleep

VII. The Child's Interest in Sex

Nature of the Interest

Satisfying the Child's Curiosity

Relation to the Parents

Masturbation

VIII. The Child's Activities

Play

Parental Help

Problems in Learning

IX. The Child's Relation to Family and Friends

Authority

Companionship

Fears and Anxieties

Family Relations

Part 4. The Early School Years

X. Development in Later Childhood

Intellectual Development

Interest in Sex

Increasing Independence

Companionship

Problems in Training and Development

XI. The First School Adjustments

Study

Choice of School

Special Problems

Part 5. Adolescence

XII. Development During Adolescence

Physical Changes

Emotional Development

Social Relations

Problems in Development

XIII. The Adolescent and His Environment

Money

Idealism

Limitations and Contradictions

School and Vocation

Appendices of Useful Information

Index

About the Author

Florence Powdermaker

Louise Ireland Grimes

