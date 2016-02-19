The Intelligent Parents' Manual
2nd Edition
A Practical Guide to the Problems of Childhood and Adolescence
Description
The Intelligent Parents' Manual: A Practical Guide to the Problems of Childhood and Adolescence provides an introduction to problems that may arise in the development of the child from birth to adolescence. This book discusses the problem in the relation between parents and children.
Organized into five parts encompassing eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general pattern of a child's growth. This text then examines how parents can protect the baby from the two instinctive fears of the sensation of falling and the sound of loud noises. Other chapters consider the mother's task in a child's life, namely, provide opportunity and freedom, protect the child from physical injury, and keep the child from doing too much damage to property. This book discusses as well the development during adolescence. The final chapter deals with the parent's realistic conception of the limitations of their children and themselves.
This book is a valuable resource for parents, psychologists, and psychiatrists.
Table of Contents
Authors' Preface
Introduction
Part I. Infancy
I. The New Baby
II. Feeding the Infant
The Mother's Attitude
Nursing
Feeding Habits
Weaning
III. The Infant's Training and Environment
Bowel Training
Genital and Related Questions
Sleep
Activities
Companionship
Authority
Fears and Anxieties
Family Relations
Part 2. The Second Year
IV. Habits in the Second Year
Food Habits
Bowel and Bladder Control
Genital and Related
Questions
Sleep
Activities
V. Early Relationships
Companionship
Authority
Fear and Anxieties
Family Relations
Part 3. Two to Six Years
VI. Training
Eating Habits
Thumb-Sucking and Other Problems
Bowel and Bladder Control
Sleep
VII. The Child's Interest in Sex
Nature of the Interest
Satisfying the Child's Curiosity
Relation to the Parents
Masturbation
VIII. The Child's Activities
Play
Parental Help
Problems in Learning
IX. The Child's Relation to Family and Friends
Authority
Companionship
Fears and Anxieties
Family Relations
Part 4. The Early School Years
X. Development in Later Childhood
Intellectual Development
Interest in Sex
Increasing Independence
Companionship
Problems in Training and Development
XI. The First School Adjustments
Study
Choice of School
Special Problems
Part 5. Adolescence
XII. Development During Adolescence
Physical Changes
Emotional Development
Social Relations
Problems in Development
XIII. The Adolescent and His Environment
Money
Idealism
Limitations and Contradictions
School and Vocation
Appendices of Useful Information
Index
266
- 266
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2046
1st January 1946
- 1st January 1946
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
9781483221373
- 9781483221373