The Intelligent Parents' Manual: A Practical Guide to the Problems of Childhood and Adolescence provides an introduction to problems that may arise in the development of the child from birth to adolescence. This book discusses the problem in the relation between parents and children.

Organized into five parts encompassing eight chapters, this book begins with an overview of the general pattern of a child's growth. This text then examines how parents can protect the baby from the two instinctive fears of the sensation of falling and the sound of loud noises. Other chapters consider the mother's task in a child's life, namely, provide opportunity and freedom, protect the child from physical injury, and keep the child from doing too much damage to property. This book discusses as well the development during adolescence. The final chapter deals with the parent's realistic conception of the limitations of their children and themselves.

This book is a valuable resource for parents, psychologists, and psychiatrists.