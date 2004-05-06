The Integration of Process Design and Control, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The integration of process design and control ⊣ Summary and future directions (P. Seferlis, M.C. Georgiadis).
Part A Controllability analysis and process characterisation.
- The need for simultaneous design education (W.L. Luyben).
- Chemical process characterization for control design( N. Hernjak et al.).
- Quantitative nonlinearity assessment ⊣ An introduction to nonlinearity measures (T. Schweickhardt, F. Allgöwer).
- A geometric approach for process operability analysis (C. Georgakis et al.).
- Unravelling complex system dynamics using spectral association methods (I.T. Cameron, A.M. Walsh).
- Thermodynamic controllability assessment in process synthesis (F. Michiel Meeuse, J. Grievink).
7.Analysing the controllability of nonlinear process systems (I. David L. Bogle et al.).
Part B Integrated process design and control ⊣ Methods.
- Simultaneous process and control design using mixed integer dynamic optimization and parametric programming (V. Sakizlis et al.).
- The back-off approach to simultaneous design and control (I.K. Kookos, J.D. Perkins).
- The use of controller parametrization in the integration of design and control (C.L.E. Swartz).
- Process design and operation: Incorporating environmental, profitability, heat integration and controllability considerations (Hasan Y. Alhammadi, Jose A. Romagnoli).
- Design for controllability of integrated plants (Hong Cui Carlemalm, Elling Jacobsen).
- Process design and control structure evaluation and screening using nonlinear sensitivity analysis(P. Seferlis, J. Grievink).
Part C Plantwide interactions of design and control.
- Design of industrial processes for dynamic operability (M.L. Luyben).
- Synthesis of plantwide control structures using a decision-based methodology (E.M. Vasbinder et al.).
- Component inventory control in recycle systems (A.C. Dimian, C.S. Bildea).
- Tools and indices for dynamic I/O-controllability assessment and control structure selection (S. Engell et al.).
- Interaction between design and control for an adiabatic tubular reactor process with recycle (Yih-Hang Chen, Cheng-Ching Yu).
Part D Integrated process design and control ⊣ Extensions.
- Integration of optimal operation and control( S. Skogestad).
- Integrated batch control (L. Puigjaner et al.).
- Towards integrated design and control for defect-free products (D.R. Lewin et al.).
- Multi-objective integrated design and control using stochastic global optimization methods (O.H. Sendin et al.).
- The solution of the simultaneous decoupling and pole placement problem using global optimization (A. Soffýa Hauksdóttir et al.).
- Towards a joint process and control design for batch processes: application to semibatch polymer reactors (J. Alvarez et al.).
Description
Traditionally, process design and control system design are performed sequentially. It is only recently displayed that a simultaneous approach to the design and control leads to significant economic benefits and improved dynamic performance during plant operation.
Extensive research in issues such as 'interactions of design and control', 'analysis and design of plant wide control systems', 'integrated methods for design and control' has resulted in impressive advances and significant new technologies that have enriched the variety of instruments available for the design engineer in her endeavour to design and operate new processes. The field of integrated process design and control has reached a maturity level that mingles the best from process knowledge and understanding and control theory on one side, with the best from numerical analysis and optimisation on the other. Direct implementation of integrated methods should soon become the mainstream design procedure.
Within this context 'The Integration of Process Design and Control', bringing together the developments in a variety of topics related to the integrated design and control, will be a real asset for design engineers, practitioners and researchers. Although the individual chapters reach a depth of analysis close to the frontier of current research status, the structure of the book and the autonomous nature of the chapters make the book suitable for a newcomer in the area.
The book comprises four distinct parts: Part A: Process characterization and controllability analysis Part B: Integrated process design and control ⊣ Methods Part C: Plant wide interactions of design and control Part D: Integrated process design and control ⊣ Extensions
By the end of the book, the reader will have developed a commanding comprehension of the main aspects of integrated design and control, the ability to critically assess the key characteristics and elements related to the interactions between design and control and the capacity to implement the new technology in practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 654
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 6th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473093
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444515575
About the Editors
Panos Seferlis Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Process Engineering Research Institute, Thessaloniki, Greece.
Michael C. Georgiadis Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece