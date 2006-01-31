The Institutional Repository - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843341383, 9781780630830

The Institutional Repository

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Jones Theo Andrew John MacColl
eBook ISBN: 9781780630830
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843341833
Paperback ISBN: 9781843341383
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2006
Page Count: 268
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.99
40.79
70.00
59.50
52.95
45.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
42.50
36.13
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The institutional repository in the digital library; Establishing a repository; Technologies and technicalities; Workflow and administration; Advocacy; Intellectual property; Case study: The Edinburgh Research Archive.

Description

Providing a thorough review of the concept of the Institutional Repository (IR) the book examines how they can be set up, maintained and embedded into general institutional working practice. Specific reference is made to capturing certain types of research material such as E-Theses and E-Prints and what the issues are with regard to obtaining the material, ensuring that all legal grounds are covered and then storing the material in perpetuity. General workflow and administrative processes that may come up during the implementation and maintenance of an IR are discussed. The authors notes that there are a number of different models that have been adopted worldwide for IR management, and these are discussed. Finally, a case study of the inception of the Edinburgh Research Archive is provided which takes the user through the long path from conception to completion of an IR, examining the highs and lows of the process and offering advice for other implementers. This allows the book the opportunity to introduce extensive practical experience in unexpected areas such as mediated deposit.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive synthesis of the whole of the IR system – never before provided in other books
  • The research results that it contains, are at the leading edge of this subject area
  • Includes a comprehensive case study and examination of practical experience – never before provided in other books

Readership

Implementers of Institution Repositories; digital librarians; academic librarians; library managers; librarians; information scientists and library studies students

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630830
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843341833
Paperback ISBN:
9781843341383

Reviews

…this book is the best single reference resource I'm aware of in this area., Library Review
…full of useful advice and guidelines that the authors have drawn from their experience and research. …very comprehensive. …essential reading., Library Review
…it is clearly written and explains a complex topic in easy to understand terms., Ariadne

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Richard Jones Author

Richard E. Jones has published more than 100 research papers in his field and has received the NIH Research Career Development Award for his research efforts in the study of reproductive biology and endocrinology. In 1990 he received the Student Organization for Alumni Relations Teaching Recognition Award for his teaching of an annual undergraduate course, Human Reproductive Biology, and a course on human anatomy. Dr. Jones obtained his B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is now Professor Emeritus of Biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where his research interests include reproductive biology as well as reproductive endocrinology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biology Emeritus, University of Colorado, Boulder, USA

Theo Andrew Author

Dr Theo Andrew is responsible for managing the Edinburgh Research Archive, and coordinating the related academic liaison and advocacy activities.

Affiliations and Expertise

Edinburgh Research Archive

John MacColl Author

John A. MacColl is Head of the Digital Library Division at the University of Edinburgh.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Edinburgh, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.