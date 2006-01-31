The Institutional Repository
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The institutional repository in the digital library; Establishing a repository; Technologies and technicalities; Workflow and administration; Advocacy; Intellectual property; Case study: The Edinburgh Research Archive.
Description
Providing a thorough review of the concept of the Institutional Repository (IR) the book examines how they can be set up, maintained and embedded into general institutional working practice. Specific reference is made to capturing certain types of research material such as E-Theses and E-Prints and what the issues are with regard to obtaining the material, ensuring that all legal grounds are covered and then storing the material in perpetuity. General workflow and administrative processes that may come up during the implementation and maintenance of an IR are discussed. The authors notes that there are a number of different models that have been adopted worldwide for IR management, and these are discussed. Finally, a case study of the inception of the Edinburgh Research Archive is provided which takes the user through the long path from conception to completion of an IR, examining the highs and lows of the process and offering advice for other implementers. This allows the book the opportunity to introduce extensive practical experience in unexpected areas such as mediated deposit.
Key Features
- A comprehensive synthesis of the whole of the IR system – never before provided in other books
- The research results that it contains, are at the leading edge of this subject area
- Includes a comprehensive case study and examination of practical experience – never before provided in other books
Readership
Implementers of Institution Repositories; digital librarians; academic librarians; library managers; librarians; information scientists and library studies students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 31st January 2006
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630830
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843341833
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843341383
Reviews
…this book is the best single reference resource I'm aware of in this area., Library Review
…full of useful advice and guidelines that the authors have drawn from their experience and research. …very comprehensive. …essential reading., Library Review
…it is clearly written and explains a complex topic in easy to understand terms., Ariadne
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Richard Jones Author
Richard E. Jones has published more than 100 research papers in his field and has received the NIH Research Career Development Award for his research efforts in the study of reproductive biology and endocrinology. In 1990 he received the Student Organization for Alumni Relations Teaching Recognition Award for his teaching of an annual undergraduate course, Human Reproductive Biology, and a course on human anatomy. Dr. Jones obtained his B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is now Professor Emeritus of Biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where his research interests include reproductive biology as well as reproductive endocrinology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biology Emeritus, University of Colorado, Boulder, USA
Theo Andrew Author
Dr Theo Andrew is responsible for managing the Edinburgh Research Archive, and coordinating the related academic liaison and advocacy activities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Edinburgh Research Archive
John MacColl Author
John A. MacColl is Head of the Digital Library Division at the University of Edinburgh.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, UK