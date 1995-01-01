The Institute of Energy's Second International Conference on COMBUSTION & EMISSIONS CONTROL

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 - Emissions Control

Coal Selection for NOx Reduction in Pulverized Fuel Combustion

Comparative Performance of Different Coals and Natural Gas for the Reduction of No by Reburning

Emissions Control and Its Implications on the Domestic Gas Burner Manufacturer

Experimental Fluid Dynamic Characterization of a Premixed Natural Gas Burner for Domestic and Semi-Industrial Applications

Flue Gas Desulphurization at Longannet Power Station, Scotland: A Regulators View of the BPEO Assessment

Low-NOx Combustion for Pulverized Coal - A Comparison of Air Staging and Reburning

Prediction of the Phases Present In Fly Ash, their Composition and the Influence of these Factors on He Utility and Disposal

Reduction of N2O Emissions from Fluidized Bed Combustion by Reversed Air Staging

The Control of the Emissions of N2O and NO During Combustion of Coals in Fluidized Bed Systems

The Formation of Ammonia in IGCC Gasifiers and Its Control

Chapter 2 - Energy from Waste and Biofuels

An Alternative Method to Waste Incineration Control

Co-Combustion of Coal and Biomass In Pulverized Fuel and Fluidized Bed Systems

Co-Combustion of Coals with Straw in a Fluidized Bed Combustor

Devolatilisation and Combustion Characteristics of Sewage Sludge in a Bubbling Fluidized Bed Furnace

The Co-Firing of Biomass and Municipal Sewage Sludge with Pulverized Coal in Utility Boilers

The Use of "Combustion Additives to Improve Heat Transfer and Reduce Combustion Emissions In Package Boilers

Wood-Fired Combustion Plants

Chapter 3 - Modeling for Industry

CFD Modeling of a Low NOx Combustor Fired by Natural Gas and Gas-Oil

Prediction of Nitric Oxide Formation in a Turbulent Premixed Pulverized Coal Flame

Slag Formation and Motion in Pressurized Pulverized Coal Combustors

Techno-Economic Assessment Studies of "Clean" Fossil Fuel Power Generation Technologies

Chapter 4 - Plant Performance

Characterization of a 5 kW Gas-Fired Pulsed Combustor: NOx and CO Emissions

Characterization of Industrial Swirl Burners for Efficient Combustion of Low Calorific Value Gases

Emission Characteristics of Supplementary Firing with Natural Gas in Turbine Exhausts

Modification and Optimization of Brown Coal-Fired Steam Generators for Better Efficiency and Reduced Emissions

The Control of NOx Emissions from Stoker-Fired Boilers

US Experience with Advanced Low NOx Burners for Electric Utility Boiler Applications

Chapter 5 - Industrial Burners and Furnaces

Studies on High Temperature Low NOx Combustion for Glass Furnaces

The Role of Process and Flame Interaction In Reducing NOx Emissions

Water in Oil Fuel Emulsion - A Reality to Reduce NOx and Particulate Emissions and to Increase Boiler and Process Furnaces Availability/Efficiency

Chapter 6 - Advanced Power Generation

Miniature Combined Heat and Power System Powered by Hybrid Gas/Renewable Energy

New Recovery-Gas Fueled Power Station in Taranto Steelworks

Process Simulation of High Temperature Fuel Cells

The Elimination of Ash in a Coal-Fired Counter-Current Furnace and a Combined Cycle Power Plant

Chapter 7 - Internal Combustion Engines

Concept of On-Board Fuel Reforming

Conventional and Novel Methods for Particulates Reduction in Automotive Diesel Engines

Turbo-Compounding the Internal Combustion Diesel Engine

