The Institute of Energy's Second International Conference on COMBUSTION & EMISSIONS CONTROL
1st Edition
Proceedings of The Institute of Energy Conference Held in London, UK, on 4-5 December 1995
Description
The Institute of Energy's Second International Conference on Combustion & Emissions Control presents the proceedings of The Institute of Energy Conference held in London, UK, on December 4-5 1995. The book, divided into seven parts, covers papers on combustion and emission control, energy from waste and biofuels, mathematical modeling for industries, and the plant performance of combustors. The text describes industrial burners and furnaces, advanced power generation, and internal combustion engines as well. The concept of on-board fuel reforming; the conventional and novel methods for particulates; and turbo-compounding schemes and engines are also considered. Combustion and gas engineers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Emissions Control
Coal Selection for NOx Reduction in Pulverized Fuel Combustion
Comparative Performance of Different Coals and Natural Gas for the Reduction of No by Reburning
Emissions Control and Its Implications on the Domestic Gas Burner Manufacturer
Experimental Fluid Dynamic Characterization of a Premixed Natural Gas Burner for Domestic and Semi-Industrial Applications
Flue Gas Desulphurization at Longannet Power Station, Scotland: A Regulators View of the BPEO Assessment
Low-NOx Combustion for Pulverized Coal - A Comparison of Air Staging and Reburning
Prediction of the Phases Present In Fly Ash, their Composition and the Influence of these Factors on He Utility and Disposal
Reduction of N2O Emissions from Fluidized Bed Combustion by Reversed Air Staging
The Control of the Emissions of N2O and NO During Combustion of Coals in Fluidized Bed Systems
The Formation of Ammonia in IGCC Gasifiers and Its Control
Chapter 2 - Energy from Waste and Biofuels
An Alternative Method to Waste Incineration Control
Co-Combustion of Coal and Biomass In Pulverized Fuel and Fluidized Bed Systems
Co-Combustion of Coals with Straw in a Fluidized Bed Combustor
Devolatilisation and Combustion Characteristics of Sewage Sludge in a Bubbling Fluidized Bed Furnace
The Co-Firing of Biomass and Municipal Sewage Sludge with Pulverized Coal in Utility Boilers
The Use of "Combustion Additives to Improve Heat Transfer and Reduce Combustion Emissions In Package Boilers
Wood-Fired Combustion Plants
Chapter 3 - Modeling for Industry
CFD Modeling of a Low NOx Combustor Fired by Natural Gas and Gas-Oil
Prediction of Nitric Oxide Formation in a Turbulent Premixed Pulverized Coal Flame
Slag Formation and Motion in Pressurized Pulverized Coal Combustors
Techno-Economic Assessment Studies of "Clean" Fossil Fuel Power Generation Technologies
Chapter 4 - Plant Performance
Characterization of a 5 kW Gas-Fired Pulsed Combustor: NOx and CO Emissions
Characterization of Industrial Swirl Burners for Efficient Combustion of Low Calorific Value Gases
Emission Characteristics of Supplementary Firing with Natural Gas in Turbine Exhausts
Modification and Optimization of Brown Coal-Fired Steam Generators for Better Efficiency and Reduced Emissions
The Control of NOx Emissions from Stoker-Fired Boilers
US Experience with Advanced Low NOx Burners for Electric Utility Boiler Applications
Chapter 5 - Industrial Burners and Furnaces
Studies on High Temperature Low NOx Combustion for Glass Furnaces
The Role of Process and Flame Interaction In Reducing NOx Emissions
Water in Oil Fuel Emulsion - A Reality to Reduce NOx and Particulate Emissions and to Increase Boiler and Process Furnaces Availability/Efficiency
Chapter 6 - Advanced Power Generation
Miniature Combined Heat and Power System Powered by Hybrid Gas/Renewable Energy
New Recovery-Gas Fueled Power Station in Taranto Steelworks
Process Simulation of High Temperature Fuel Cells
The Elimination of Ash in a Coal-Fired Counter-Current Furnace and a Combined Cycle Power Plant
Chapter 7 - Internal Combustion Engines
Concept of On-Board Fuel Reforming
Conventional and Novel Methods for Particulates Reduction in Automotive Diesel Engines
Turbo-Compounding the Internal Combustion Diesel Engine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1995
- Published:
- 1st January 1995
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483104508