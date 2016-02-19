The Institute of Energy's Second International Conference on CERAMICS IN ENERGY APPLICATIONS

Manufacture and evaluation of highly porous ceramics with adjustable electrical conductivity (F.J. Dias). Composite ceramic Si3N4-Si and chemically toughened SiC for engine components (V. Vikulin). Better ceramics through microwaves (J.G.P. Binner). Microwave assisted firing of ceramics (R. Wroe). Electrical characteristics of zirconia and lanthanum chromite (N. Ram Moham). A rapid heating ceramic fuel cell (K. Kendall). Coating method for innovative graphite components with high corrosion resistance (A.M. Hurtado). The DTI solid oxide fuel cells programme (H. Haydock). Improved cathode materials for the solid oxide fuel cell (A. Naoumidis). Ceramic materials for intermediate temperature solid oxide fuel cells (B.C.H. Steele). The use of permeable ceramics for radiation enhancement in gas-fired furnaces (R.J. Tucker). The use of silicon carbide ceramic in high performance radiant tube burners and low NOx open flame burners (M. Debier). Energy efficient high temperature applications of ceramics through the Best Practice programme (J. Ahmad). Measurements of the total and spectral emissivities of some high temperature ceramic fibre insulation materials (J.D. Jackson). Reaction bonded silicon carbide components for burners, radiant heating and heat exchangers (J. Heym). Five years of industrial experience with the use of advanced ceramic components in radiant tubes (M.-J. Fourniguet). Process control in the production of liquid metals (D.J. Fray). Development of carbon monoxide sensors for efficient control of burners (M. Deegan). High temperature properties of HPSN under load in simulated coal gasification environments (M. Hoffmann). The reduction of erosive wear rates of technical ceramics (F.L. Riley). Comparative study of test methodologies for thermal shock and thermal fatigue testing of ceramics in high temperature energy applications (A.J. Jickells et al.). Deformation and fracture of ceramics for energy applications (G.A. Gogotsi). The long-term behaviour of SiSiC heat-exchanger tubes under the specific conditions of a solar power plant (W.H. Heider). Ceramic fibre in Indian industry - manufacturer's experience (T.K. Haldar). Strength testing of tubular ceramic gas filters by internal hydraulic pressure test (V. Helanti). Fracture mechanical characterization of thermal damage of ceramics by means of laser irradiation (G. Kirchoff). Joining of metals and ceramics in turbine applications (W.B. Hanson).