The Inhibition of Fat Oxidation Processes covers topics about the special problem of retarding the oxidation of animal fats as well as oxidation phenomena encountered in industrial production and storage of complex fat-containing food products. The monograph describes the kinetics and chemistry of fat oxidation processes and the associated model systems and theories; the catalysis of the processes of oxidative decay in fats; and theory of degenerate-branching chain reactions. The monograph also discusses the properties and inhibitive activity of antioxidants and synergists. A survey of antioxidants and synergists, which are permitted for use in various countries, is provided. Scientists and workers in the field of industrial food science will find the monograph invaluable.

Table of Contents



Preface

Foreword

Chapter I. Kinetics and Chemistry of Fat Oxidation Processes and Model Systems

1. The mechanism of chain oxidation processes

2. Mechanism of chain initiation

3. Formation of hydroperoxides as primary oxidation products

4. Kinetic equations for chain reactions of oxidation with degenerate branching by the intermediate product

5. Hydroperoxide decomposition and the formation of secondary oxidation products

References

Chapter II. Catalysis of the Oxidative Decay of Fats

1. Catalytic effect of transition metals on the oxidation of organic compounds

2. Biological catalysis of fat oxidation and the effect of inhibitors

3. Effect of penetrating irradiation and the stability of edible fats

References

Chapter III. The Chain Theory and the Chemistry of Inhibitive action

1. The mechanism of retardation processes

2. Kinetic characteristics of inhibitive action

3. Relationship between the activity of an inhibitor and its chemical structure

4. Synergism in oxidation inhibition processes

References

Chapter IV. Antioxidants and Synergists: Their Properties and Inhibitive Activity

1. Antioxidants

2. Synergists

3. Comparative efficiency of antioxidants

References

Appendix. Survey of antioxidants and synergists which are permitted for use in various countries

Appendix to English Edition

Index

