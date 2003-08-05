The Information Systems Security Officer's Guide

Information systems security continues to grow and change based on new technology and Internet usage trends. In order to protect your organization's confidential information, you need information on the latest trends and practical advice from an authority you can trust. The new ISSO Guide is just what you need.

Information Systems Security Officer's Guide, Second Edition, from Gerald Kovacich has been updated with the latest information and guidance for information security officers. It includes more information on global changes and threats, managing an international information security program, and additional metrics to measure organization performance. It also includes six entirely new chapters on emerging trends such as high-tech fraud, investigative support for law enforcement, national security concerns, and information security consulting.

This essential guide covers everything from effective communication to career guidance for the information security officer. You'll turn to it again and again for practical information and advice on establishing and managing a successful information protection program.