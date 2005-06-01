The Information Literate School Community 2
1st Edition
Issues of Leadership
Table of Contents
Introduction and context; Understanding the information literate school community; Whose community? Which Knowledge? A critical (hyperliteracies) take on the information literate school communities; Informing information literacy education through empirical research; Curriculum integration and information literacy: developing independent learners; Reading and the information literate school community; The leadership role of the principal in the information literate school community; Policy, social justice and the information literate school community; Scaffolding and the information literate school community: Knowledge building; Teacher librarians: Mirror images of teachers and pioneering voyagers; The teacher librarian toolkit for an information literate school community; Generating change: A North American perspective; Generating change through professional development: A New Zealand perspective; Systems issues and the information literate school community; Preparing preservice teachers as members of information literate school.
This book is both an update and an extension of The Information Literate School Community: Best practice which has been used as a student textbook and practitioners guide in a number of countries. In this new book, the editors have sought to bring together an eclectic but focused group of researchers and practitioners to explore the key aspects of leadership in the information literate school community. The book provides both students and practitioners (principals, teachers, teacher librarians and researchers) with a critical analysis and evaluation of topics such as the concept of an information literate school community; the development of new literacies; research on information literacy; the implementation of an information literacy programme; the importance of reading development; leadership in information literate schools; policy formulation; knowledge management; ICT and student learning; the role of the teacher librarian; and professional development. There is an even balance of research and practice in the book that will appeal to a wide audience because of its currency and topicality.
