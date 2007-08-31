The Information Literacy Cookbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342250, 9781780631141

The Information Literacy Cookbook

1st Edition

Ingredients, Recipes and Tips for Success

Editors: Jane Secker Debbi Boden Gwyneth Price
eBook ISBN: 9781780631141
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342267
Paperback ISBN: 9781843342250
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st August 2007
Page Count: 176
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.00
59.50
52.95
45.01
42.50
36.13
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
42.50
36.13
52.95
45.01
70.00
59.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Appetisers and aperitifs: getting started with the information literacy cookbook; Feeding the masses: digital citizenship and the public library; Healthy mind, healthy body: digital literacy in the NHS; Information discovery stir-fry: information literacy in the commercial sector; Alone in the kitchen: when you’re the only one providing the service; Educating the palate of pupils and teachers: recipes for success in school libraries; Variety is the spice of life, or choosing your toppings with care: information literacy challenges in the further education sector; Information literacy beef bourguignon (also known as information skills stew or i-skills casserole): the higher education sector; Conclusion: coffee, cheese, biscuits and petit fours.

Description

This book, aimed at an international audience, provides an overview of Information Literacy (IL) in practice; what it is, why it’s become so important in the library profession and demonstrates how librarians can cultivate a better understanding of IL in their own organisations. It uses the ‘Cookbook’ theme throughout to provide a more informal approach, which will appeal to practitioners, and also reflects the need to provide guidance in the form of recipes, tips for success, regional variations, and possible substitutions if ingredients aren’t available. This approach makes it easy to read and highly valuable for the busy information professional. It includes an overview of information literacy in higher education, the schools sector, public libraries, the health service and the commercial sector. It also includes contributions from international authors.

Key Features

  • Highly readable for busy information professionals
  • Contains advice, case studies and examples of good practice particularly useful for practitioners
  • Relevant to librarians from all sectors

Readership

Library managers, information literacy/skills librarians/managers, and learner support librarians/managers

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631141
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843342267
Paperback ISBN:
9781843342250

Reviews

…a good source of practical tips and hints that can assist information professionals engaged with information literacy in their planning and in their fulfilment of their plans., Webology
Overall, this book has an exciting format which is refreshing. ...I am sure to refer this book again., Scottish Health Information Network
…many useful ideas that could be taken up and implemented in libraries., Library Management

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jane Secker Editor

Dr Jane Secker is Learning Technology Librarian at the Centre for Learning Technology, based at the London School of Economics. She is Chair of the Heron User Group and Association of Information Professionals in the Social Sciences (ALISS). She is the Conference Officer for CILIP Information Literacy Group and a founder member of the Librarians’ Information Literacy Annual Conference (LILAC).

Affiliations and Expertise

London School of Economics, UK

Debbi Boden Editor

Debbi Boden is a Faculty Team Leader at Imperial College London. She is chair and a founder member of the CILIP CSG Information Literacy Group and a member of the Information Literacy Annual Conference (LILAC) Committee.

Affiliations and Expertise

Imperial College London

Gwyneth Price Editor

Gwyneth Price is Student Services Librarian at the Institute of Education, University of London. She is Editor of Education Libraries Journal.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of London, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.