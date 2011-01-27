The Information and Knowledge Professional's Career Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346081, 9781780630557

The Information and Knowledge Professional's Career Handbook

1st Edition

Define and Create Your Success

Authors: Ulla de Stricker Jill Hurst-Wahl
eBook ISBN: 9781780630557
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346081
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 27th January 2011
Page Count: 294
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction: an invitation

Overview: what is in the book

Chapter 2: An opaque profession: special challenges

Some professions are universally understood

What do people know about what we do?

Fashioning the value message

Implications: getting used to promotional activities

Show us the money: what money?

You mean… I have to sell myself constantly?

The good news: selling value by giving value

Chapter 3: Knowing who you are: your ‘work personality’ and your ‘best fit’

Work preferences are personal

Our fundamental approach to work vs. personal life

Questions to ponder

Implications for types of environments

Your natural role

Developing your personal skills: a growth plan

What can you do? Plenty!

Chapter 4: Developing your brand: the professional image

Do you know how others see you?

The core of our brand: the value we offer, the difference we make

Choosing a brand: rely on natural strengths

Supporting a brand: reputation and visibility in traditional and new media

Professional associations: key to brand building

Professional demeanor: it’s all about confidence

Professional polish: appearance matters

Tattoos, piercings, and purple hair: proceed with deliberation!

Chapter 5: Looking for a job: tips and tricks

Going on a hunt

Conventional and unconventional hunting locations

Using bait to attract big game

Big game sighted!

Surviving the interview call

Who pays for the hunting road trip?

Hunters look for tracks (or what do your feet say?)

Big game crossing

We’ve been there

Chapter 6: Creating your story: crafting a compelling resume

Print vs. online

Resume as sales instrument

Three common myths: don’t believe them!

Essential sections in a resume

Accuracy, consistency, and economy of words

Visual appearance

The cover letter

Chapter 7: Knowing where you want to go: plan… but let chance have a chance!

Getting ready for the trip

Taking a detour… or two

Watch out for rough roads ahead – but use them to your advantage

Arriving at your destination

Chapter 8: Navigating organizational culture: understanding politics

Become familiar with the organizational structure and culture

Gain political power

Understand the words

Create a common bond

Deal with abuse

Deal with conflict

A few dos, don’ts, and watch-outs

Chapter 9: Winning support: ‘selling’ proposals with the business case approach

But don’t good ideas sell themselves?

What is the business case approach?

If money isn’t involved – what about grassroots support for an idea or initiative?

How are credibility and social capital built?

What does grassroots persuasion ‘look like’?

The ‘business case in reverse’: demonstrating existing value

The testimonial evidence

The ROI calculation

Chapter 10: Making the leap to a managerial role: being the boss

A management role is not a must

What is the definition of ‘manager’?

What does a manager ‘do’?

Typical management challenges

How can one learn to become a (better) manager? There has to be a way!

What you need: basic skills

What you need: personal abilities

A unique challenge: being promoted from a team to manage it

Reap the rewards

Chapter 11: Resilience at work: coping when things get tough

It’s tough all over – let’s pull together

An attitude of gratitude

A positive atmosphere is everyone’s responsibility

Dealing with difficult people

‘But I hate my work’

Should you quit?

The bottom line: trust your gut

Chapter 12: About the money

What are you worth?

What is in a compensation package?

What is in a benefits package?

When benefits are more important than money

How to assess a job offer and negotiate your compensation

The salary roller coaster

Trade or labor unions

Other professional organizations

In the end, it’s not about the money

Measuring your success

Chapter 13: Passing it on: collegial support or mentoring

Passing on knowledge and skills to others

What is meant by mentoring?

Where do you start? Just go ahead!

The unmentorables

Chapter 14: Our colleagues speak: career snapshots

Constance Ard

Lori Bell

Patrick Danowski

Eli Edwards

Nicole Engard

Sergio Felter

Stacey Greenwell

Michael C. Habib

Bruce Harpham

Ruth Kneale

Jane Kinney Meyers

Alison Miller

Pauline Nicholas

Karolien Selhorst

Bente Lund Weisbjerg

Questions our colleagues want to ask

Chapter 15: Jill and Ulla speak: our professional journeys

Jill’s story

Ulla’s story

Epilogue

Resources

Index

Description

The definitive guide to developing and managing a successful career in the information profession: Information Professionals and Knowledge Managers deal with significant challenges in building successful careers for a number of reasons associated with common misperceptions of their expertise and roles. In environments where they must often justify their work and value over and over again, those already in the profession need a boost and those just entering need to be prepared for a reality that may differ quite a bit from their expectations. The book is intended to give readers a set of tools and techniques with which to secure a strong career, build an effective brand, and succeed as professionals.

Click Here to view the official page for this title on Facebook.

Key Features

  • Written by opinion leaders and highly respected authorities in the field
  • Draws upon 50-plus years of experience in a variety of settings and roles
  • Offers realistic and honest pointers - no sugar-coating

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630557
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346081

Reviews

"The Information and Knowledge Professionals Career Handbook invites you to define and create your own success in the next phase of your career. It is a book that has struck a chord with me, and whether you are actively looking for a new job, or just starting to consider your next professional move, I thoroughly recommend that you read it."--InformationToday online, January 13, 2014
"The Information and Knowledge Professionals Career Handbook invites you to define and create your own success in the next phase of your career. It is a book that has struck a chord with me, and whether you are actively looking for a new job, or just starting to consider your next professional move, I thoroughly recommend that you read it…if you are planning to make a new beginning in 2014, this excellent book will start you off in the right direction."--InformationTodayEurope online, January 13, 2014
The information they provide is practical, actionable, and from this professional's experience, spot on. A recommended addition to the literature of LIS career development., Customer review on Amazon.com
...a must-read book for anyone in the "information professions" - whether they are students, recent grads, or later-career professionals looking to chart the course of the rest of their working lives., Customer review on Amazon.com
An excellent resource and is applicable to other professions., Journal of Academic Librarianship

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ulla de Stricker

Ulla de Stricker Author

A widely respected information professional working in the information industry since the late 1970s and as a knowledge management consultant since 1992, Ulla de Stricker is known for her pioneering activities, leadership, and support to colleagues through conference presentations, articles, books, and in the last several years through her Information and Knowledge Management Blog. Professionally, she assists clients in a wide range of strategic planning projects (see http://www.destricker.com).

Affiliations and Expertise

de Stricker Associates, Canada

Jill Hurst-Wahl Author

Jill Hurst-Wahl is president of Hurst Associates, Ltd. And Professor of Practice in Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies. Her involvement in libraries and the information industry spans several decades and includes staff and management positions and work as a consultant. She also has experience in broadcasting and information technology. Hurst-Wahl frequently advises and mentors those who are interested in a career in the information industry.

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Information Studies, Syracuse University, USA

