The Information and Knowledge Professional's Career Handbook
1st Edition
Define and Create Your Success
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction: an invitation
Overview: what is in the book
Chapter 2: An opaque profession: special challenges
Some professions are universally understood
What do people know about what we do?
Fashioning the value message
Implications: getting used to promotional activities
Show us the money: what money?
You mean… I have to sell myself constantly?
The good news: selling value by giving value
Chapter 3: Knowing who you are: your ‘work personality’ and your ‘best fit’
Work preferences are personal
Our fundamental approach to work vs. personal life
Questions to ponder
Implications for types of environments
Your natural role
Developing your personal skills: a growth plan
What can you do? Plenty!
Chapter 4: Developing your brand: the professional image
Do you know how others see you?
The core of our brand: the value we offer, the difference we make
Choosing a brand: rely on natural strengths
Supporting a brand: reputation and visibility in traditional and new media
Professional associations: key to brand building
Professional demeanor: it’s all about confidence
Professional polish: appearance matters
Tattoos, piercings, and purple hair: proceed with deliberation!
Chapter 5: Looking for a job: tips and tricks
Going on a hunt
Conventional and unconventional hunting locations
Using bait to attract big game
Big game sighted!
Surviving the interview call
Who pays for the hunting road trip?
Hunters look for tracks (or what do your feet say?)
Big game crossing
We’ve been there
Chapter 6: Creating your story: crafting a compelling resume
Print vs. online
Resume as sales instrument
Three common myths: don’t believe them!
Essential sections in a resume
Accuracy, consistency, and economy of words
Visual appearance
The cover letter
Chapter 7: Knowing where you want to go: plan… but let chance have a chance!
Getting ready for the trip
Taking a detour… or two
Watch out for rough roads ahead – but use them to your advantage
Arriving at your destination
Chapter 8: Navigating organizational culture: understanding politics
Become familiar with the organizational structure and culture
Gain political power
Understand the words
Create a common bond
Deal with abuse
Deal with conflict
A few dos, don’ts, and watch-outs
Chapter 9: Winning support: ‘selling’ proposals with the business case approach
But don’t good ideas sell themselves?
What is the business case approach?
If money isn’t involved – what about grassroots support for an idea or initiative?
How are credibility and social capital built?
What does grassroots persuasion ‘look like’?
The ‘business case in reverse’: demonstrating existing value
The testimonial evidence
The ROI calculation
Chapter 10: Making the leap to a managerial role: being the boss
A management role is not a must
What is the definition of ‘manager’?
What does a manager ‘do’?
Typical management challenges
How can one learn to become a (better) manager? There has to be a way!
What you need: basic skills
What you need: personal abilities
A unique challenge: being promoted from a team to manage it
Reap the rewards
Chapter 11: Resilience at work: coping when things get tough
It’s tough all over – let’s pull together
An attitude of gratitude
A positive atmosphere is everyone’s responsibility
Dealing with difficult people
‘But I hate my work’
Should you quit?
The bottom line: trust your gut
Chapter 12: About the money
What are you worth?
What is in a compensation package?
What is in a benefits package?
When benefits are more important than money
How to assess a job offer and negotiate your compensation
The salary roller coaster
Trade or labor unions
Other professional organizations
In the end, it’s not about the money
Measuring your success
Chapter 13: Passing it on: collegial support or mentoring
Passing on knowledge and skills to others
What is meant by mentoring?
Where do you start? Just go ahead!
The unmentorables
Chapter 14: Our colleagues speak: career snapshots
Constance Ard
Lori Bell
Patrick Danowski
Eli Edwards
Nicole Engard
Sergio Felter
Stacey Greenwell
Michael C. Habib
Bruce Harpham
Ruth Kneale
Jane Kinney Meyers
Alison Miller
Pauline Nicholas
Karolien Selhorst
Bente Lund Weisbjerg
Questions our colleagues want to ask
Chapter 15: Jill and Ulla speak: our professional journeys
Jill’s story
Ulla’s story
Epilogue
Resources
Index
Description
The definitive guide to developing and managing a successful career in the information profession: Information Professionals and Knowledge Managers deal with significant challenges in building successful careers for a number of reasons associated with common misperceptions of their expertise and roles. In environments where they must often justify their work and value over and over again, those already in the profession need a boost and those just entering need to be prepared for a reality that may differ quite a bit from their expectations. The book is intended to give readers a set of tools and techniques with which to secure a strong career, build an effective brand, and succeed as professionals.
Key Features
- Written by opinion leaders and highly respected authorities in the field
- Draws upon 50-plus years of experience in a variety of settings and roles
- Offers realistic and honest pointers - no sugar-coating
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
294
- 294
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
27th January 2011
- 27th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
9781780630557
- 9781780630557
9781843346081
- 9781843346081
Reviews
"The Information and Knowledge Professionals Career Handbook invites you to define and create your own success in the next phase of your career. It is a book that has struck a chord with me, and whether you are actively looking for a new job, or just starting to consider your next professional move, I thoroughly recommend that you read it."--InformationToday online, January 13, 2014
"The Information and Knowledge Professionals Career Handbook invites you to define and create your own success in the next phase of your career. It is a book that has struck a chord with me, and whether you are actively looking for a new job, or just starting to consider your next professional move, I thoroughly recommend that you read it…if you are planning to make a new beginning in 2014, this excellent book will start you off in the right direction."--InformationTodayEurope online, January 13, 2014
The information they provide is practical, actionable, and from this professional's experience, spot on. A recommended addition to the literature of LIS career development., Customer review on Amazon.com
...a must-read book for anyone in the "information professions" - whether they are students, recent grads, or later-career professionals looking to chart the course of the rest of their working lives., Customer review on Amazon.com
An excellent resource and is applicable to other professions., Journal of Academic Librarianship
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ulla de Stricker Author
A widely respected information professional working in the information industry since the late 1970s and as a knowledge management consultant since 1992, Ulla de Stricker is known for her pioneering activities, leadership, and support to colleagues through conference presentations, articles, books, and in the last several years through her Information and Knowledge Management Blog. Professionally, she assists clients in a wide range of strategic planning projects (see http://www.destricker.com).
Affiliations and Expertise
de Stricker Associates, Canada
Jill Hurst-Wahl Author
Jill Hurst-Wahl is president of Hurst Associates, Ltd. And Professor of Practice in Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies. Her involvement in libraries and the information industry spans several decades and includes staff and management positions and work as a consultant. She also has experience in broadcasting and information technology. Hurst-Wahl frequently advises and mentors those who are interested in a career in the information industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Information Studies, Syracuse University, USA