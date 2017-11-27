The Indian Ocean Nodule Field

Sridhar D Iyer has investigated the volcanics and morphotectonics of the mid-ocean ridges and seamounts. The study provided better understanding about the geomorphology of the Central Indian Ocean Basin (CIOB) and the characteristics and origin of the volcanics and their relationship with the ferromanganese deposits. He is presently working on the challenging aspects of coastal mineral resources. He has received the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research’s (New Delhi, India) Young Scientist Award (1994) and the CSIR Raman Research Fellowship (1996). He has more than 70 publications in peer-reviewed and reputed journals and has also co-authored a book on the ferromanganese deposits of the CIOB. Sridhar D Iyer has a doctoral degree in Marine Geology and is a Professor and Chief Scientist with CSIR- National Institute of Oceanography, Goa India. He has 35 years of research experience in Marine Geology and his fields of interest are deep sea geomorphology, structures, volcanism and resources especially polymetallic nodules and hydrothermal minerals. In the last decade and half he has carried out investigations related to the Indian coasts with emphasis on coastal geology, petrology and placer minerals. He has participated in a number of oceanographic expeditions and enjoys carrying out coastal field works. Several students and project assistants were guided and mentored by him for their Master’s dissertations and doctoral thesis. He has co-authored 2 books, published more than 80 research papers and is a reviewer for several journals. He was India’s corresponding member for InterRidge and was a recipient of the CSIR-Young Scientist award and Raman Research Fellowship.