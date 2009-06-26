The Importance of the First Ray, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 26-3
1st Edition
Authors: Lawrence Ford
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712667
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th June 2009
Description
Dr. Lawrence Ford has developed an issue focusing on the importance of the first ray in podiatric medicine and treatments. The list of topics include: "Normal and Abnormal Mechanics of the First Ray," "The Versatility of the Lapidus Arthrodesis," "The Argument for Osteotomies," "Fine Tuning Bunion Surgery," "First MTPJ Fusion," "The First Ray and Flatfoot Surgery," and more!
About the Authors
Lawrence Ford Author
