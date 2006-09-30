The Impact of Organisational Culture On Knowledge Management
1st Edition
Description
Aimed at knowledge management professionals and students in the field of knowledge management and information science, this book highlights issues in organisational cultures that can impact the implementation of knowledge management. Organisational culture has an extremely high impact on knowledge management, but is very difficult to identify and to address. The book indicates how people, culture, technology, strategy, leadership, operational management, process and organisational structure issues all have an impact on the implementation of knowledge management in an organisation. The book also provides a model to identify and manage areas in the organisation that impact knowledge management, which is easy and practical to apply, to enable successful knowledge management programmes.
Key Features
- Addresses a unique topic in the field of knowledge management
- Draws on the practical experience of the author who has implemented knowledge management in the USA, Europe and Africa
- Provides real issues and problems that have been encountered in businesses across the globe
Readership
KM professionals, as well as KM and information science students
Table of Contents
Introduction; Definition of a knowledge management culture; Business areas impacting on knowledge management culture; Possible ideal solutions for business areas impacting on knowledge management culture; A model to identify and manage knowledge management culture issues in organisations; Conclusions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 30th September 2006
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632025
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342960
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843342953
About the Author
Marina Du Plessis
Dr Marina du Plessis is a business advisor that specialises in knowledge management and business strategy. She currently works as an independent consultant, where she provides strategic business advice on a variety of business issues. Marina has been involved in multiple implementations of knowledge management in a variety of industries, such as mining, professional services, banking, insurance and utilities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, South Africa