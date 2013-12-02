The Impact of Obesity and Nutrition on Chronic Liver Diseases, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266642, 9780323266659

The Impact of Obesity and Nutrition on Chronic Liver Diseases, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 18-1

1st Edition

Authors: Zobair Younossi
eBook ISBN: 9780323266659
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266642
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Internationally renowned experts present topics related to obesity, nutrition, and liver disease in this issue. In the first article, the epidemiology of obesity and its association with liver disease are covered. The following two articles focus on the roles that visceral adipose tissue and microbiota potentially play in the pathogenesis of obesity-related liver disease. The next article focuses on the hepatic pathology seen in patients with obesity-related liver disease and those with malnutrition. The next five articles are focused on NAFLD and provide in-depth data on the natural history and treatment strategies for patients with NAFLD. The next six articles deal with the impact of obesity on other liver diseases and on special populations including children and liver-transplant recipients. The final article provides the most updated information regarding genomics and genetic targets that may provide better prognostic and diagnostic biomarkers and more personalized treatment targets for patients with NAFLD. Cutting-edge information in this issue will help readers gain better understanding of the natural history and pathogenesis of primary and secondary liver diseases associated with obesity. As the information about obesity-related liver disease expands, clinicians will be able to provide more targeted therapeutic options for these patients and develop more accurate diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323266659
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323266642

About the Authors

Zobair Younossi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

VCU-Inova Campus, Beatty Center for Integrated Research, Falls Church, VA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.