The Impact of Neurologic Disease on the Urinary Tract, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323532617, 9780323532624

The Impact of Neurologic Disease on the Urinary Tract, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 44-3

1st Edition

Authors: John Stoffel Yahir Santiago-Lastra
eBook ISBN: 9780323532624
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323532617
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th July 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Guest Editors have assembled expert authors to provide clinical reviews on the current knowledge about the impact of neurologic disease on the urinary tract. Specific articles are devoted to the following topics: The Cost of Care in Neurogenic Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction; How to Measure Quality of Life Concerns in Patients with Neurogenic Lower Urinary tract Dysfunction; Long-term Complications of the Neurogenic Bladder; Surveillance Strategies for Patients with Neurogenic Bladder; Establishing a Multi-disciplinary Approach to the Management of Neurologic Disease affecting the Urinary Tract; Evaluation and Lifetime Management of the Urinary Tract in Patients with Myelomeningocele; Contemporary Treatment of Post-Stroke Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction; Parkinson’s Disease and its Effect on the Lower Urinary Tract: Evaluation of Complications and Treatment Strategies; Management of the Neurogenic Bladder in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis; Identifying the High-Risk Neurogenic Bladder after Spinal cord Injury; Peripheral and Sacral Neuromodulation in the Treatment of Neurogenic Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction; Disease-specific Outcomes of Botulinum; Toxin Injections for Neurogenic Detrusor Overactivity; Surgical Management of Neurogenic Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction; Tissue Engineering Strategies for Neurogenic Lower Urinary Tract Dysfunction; Mending Gaps in Knowledge: Collaboratives in Neurogenic Bladder Research. Readers will be able to employ this clinical information in the treatment and management of their neurologic patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323532624
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323532617

About the Authors

John Stoffel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan Urology, Ann Arbor, MI

Yahir Santiago-Lastra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Diego, San Diego, CA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.