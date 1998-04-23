The Immunoglobulins

Preface.

Structural Aspects: General Characteristics of Immunoglobulin Molecules: Immunoglobulin Classes. Heterogeneity of Immunoglobulins. Detection and Isolation of Immunoglobulins. Proteolytic and Chemical Fragments of Immunoglobulins. Immunoglobulin Peptide Chains. Additional Peptide Chains. Immunoglobulin Fold (Domain). Fab Portion. Fc Portion. Immunoglobulin Molecules. Carbohydrate Components of Immunoglobulins.

Animal and Human Immunoglobulins: Low Vertebrates. Birds. Mammals. Human Immunoglobulins. Origin of Antibody Diversity in Mice and Humans. Evolutionary Aspects.

Engineering Antibody Molecules: Problems of Serum Immunotherapy. Chimeric Antibody Molecules and Humanization. Minimal Antibody Fragment (Fv). Production of Human Monoclonal Antibodies by Page-Display and Transgene Technologies. Engineering of Immunoglobulins with Novel Properties. Polymerization of IgG Molecules and Their Fragments. Bispecific Antibodies.

Functional Aspects:

Antigen-Combining Site: General Characteristics. Conformational Changes Linked with Antigen Binding. Complex of VH of Camelid Heavy Chain Antibodies with Antigen. Interaction of an Autoantibody (Rheumatoid Factor) with Fcg. Structural Aspects of Antibody Specificity. Modeling Antibody-Combining Sites. Structural Aspects of Catalytic Antibody Activity.

Antigen-Recognizing Molecules Other Than Antibodies: T-Cell Antigen Receptor. Proteins of Major Histocompatibility Complex. Complexes of T-Cell Receptor and Peptide-MHC. CD1 Molecules. Natural Killer Cell Inhibitory Receptors. Comparison of Antigen Binding by Various Antigen-Recognizing Molecules.

Interactions Outside the Antigen-Combining Site: Fc Receptor-Binding Sites. Complement-Binding Sites. Proteins Reacting with the Fc Portion. Proteins Reacting with the Fab Portion. Lectins. Molecular Chaperones. Bacterial Immunoglobulin-Binding Proteins.

Segmental Movements of Immunoglobulin Molecules: General Aspects. Functional Aspects of Segmental Flexibility. Subject Index.