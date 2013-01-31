The fourth edition of The Immunoassay Handbook provides an excellent, thoroughly updated guide to the science, technology and applications of ELISA and other immunoassays, including a wealth of practical advice. It encompasses a wide range of methods and gives an insight into the latest developments and applications in clinical and veterinary practice and in pharmaceutical and life science research.

Highly illustrated and clearly written, this award-winning reference work provides an excellent guide to this fast-growing field. Revised and extensively updated, with over 30% new material and 77 chapters, it reveals the underlying common principles and simplifies an abundance of innovation.

The Immunoassay Handbook reviews a wide range of topics, now including lateral flow, microsphere multiplex assays, immunohistochemistry, practical ELISA development, assay interferences, pharmaceutical applications, qualitative immunoassays, antibody detection and lab-on-a-chip.

This handbook is a must-read for all who use immunoassay as a tool, including clinicians, clinical and veterinary chemists, biochemists, food technologists, environmental scientists, and students and researchers in medicine, immunology and proteomics. It is an essential reference for the immunoassay industry.

Provides an excellent revised guide to this commercially highly successful technology in diagnostics and research, from consumer home pregnancy kits to AIDS testing.



David Wild is a healthcare industry veteran, with experience in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and immunodiagnostics, which remains his passion. He worked for Amersham, Eastman-Kodak, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol-Myers Squibb, and consulted for diagnostics and biotechnology companies. He led research and development programs, design and construction of chemical and biotechnology plants, and integration of acquired companies. Director-level positions included Research and Development, Design Engineering, Operations and Strategy, for billion dollar businesses. He retired from full-time work in 2012 to focus on his role as Editor of The Immunoassay Handbook, and advises on product development, manufacturing and marketing.