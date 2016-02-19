The Immune System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126371505, 9781483277400

The Immune System

1st Edition

Genes, Receptors, Signals

Editors: Eli E. Sercarz Alan R. Williamson C. Fred Fox
eBook ISBN: 9781483277400
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 646
Description

The Immune System: Genes Receptors, Signals provides information pertinent to the complexity of immune mechanisms. This book describes the immune response genes and products, which point to another multigene system controlling immune responsiveness.

Organized into 37 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the details of antibody structure that continue to be of importance to an understanding of the regulation of the immune reactions. This text then examines the evidence that individual antibody species are capable of binding many structurally dissimilar haptens. Other chapters consider the conceptual framework generally accepted by immunologists, which states that antibodies are specific for the antigen used to elicit the immune response. This book discusses as well the mechanism underlying the biosynthesis of antibody binding sites, which is unprecedented in its adaptability. The final chapter deals with the genetic controls of specific immune responses.

This book is a valuable resource for immunologists and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

I. V Region: Structure and Genetics-Molecular Basis of Antibody Specificity

Antibody Structure and the Immune Response

The Three-Dimensional Structure of the Antigen Binding Site of McPC 603 Protein

Kinetic Mapping of Antibody Binding Sites

Multispecificity of the Antibody Combining Region and Antibody Diversity

Polyfunctional Antibody Combining Regions

II. V Region: Structure and Genetics-Genetic Control of Variable Region Structure

A Study of V Region Genes Using Allotypic and Idiotypic Markers

First Order Considerations in Analyzing the Generator of Diversity

Antibody Diversity: An Assessment

III. Lymphocyte Membranes and Surface Receptors-Molecular Characterization

Molecular and Functional Properties of Lymphocyte Surface Immunoglobulin

Alloantiserum Induced Blockade of IR Gene Product Function

Further Characterization of Ia (Immune Response Region Associated) Antigen Molecules

Receptors for Antigen on "b, T, B-T and NUL" Lymphocytes in Normal and "NUDE" Mice

Cytophilic Properties of T Lymphocyte Membrane Associated Immunoglobulins

In-Vitro Biosynthesis and Molecular Arrangement of Surface Immunoglobulin of Mouse Thymus Cells

IV. Lymphocyte Membranes and Surface Receptors-Effects of Ligand Binding at the Cell Surface

The Lymphocyte Plasma Membrane

Probing Lymphocyte Membrane Organization

Polyclonal Mitogens and the Nature of B Lymphocyte Activation Mechanisms

V. B-Cell Activities-Molecular Genetics: mRNA Control and Mutations

The Organization of Immunoglobulin Genes

Quantitative Estimation of the mRNA for H-Chain Immunoglobulin

Mutations in Mouse Myeloma Cells

Spontaneous Mutation in Immunoglobulin Genes

VI. B-Cell Activities-Development and Propagation of Clones

Biography of the B Cell

The Generation of Diversity within Single Clones of Antibody-Forming Cells

B Memory Cells in the Propagation of Stable Clones of Antibody-Forming Cells

Antigen Dependence of Clonal Memory

VII. T Cell Effects on Other Cells-Suppressor T Cells

Regulation of the Antibody Response to Type III Pneumococcal Polysaccharide by Thymic-Derived Cells

Thymocyte Subpopulation with Suppressive Activity

Suppressor T Cells in Low Zone Tolerance

Antibody Induced Suppressor T-Cells

T Cell Regulation: The "Second Law of Thymodynamics"

VIII. T Cell Effects on Other Cells-Mediators and Matrices

T Cell Factors in the Regulation of the B Cell Response

Antigen Specific T Cell Factors and Their Role in the Regulation of T-B Interaction

The Nature of the Signals Required for the Induction of Antibody Synthesis

Idiotypic Receptors for Alloantigen on T Cells?

IX. On-Off Signals: Cellular Discrimination and Genetic Control

Manipulation of a Tolerant State: Cells and Signals

The Role of Histocompatibility Gene Products in Cooperative Cell Interactions between T and B Lymphocytes

Ir Genes and Antigen Recognition

Details

No. of pages:
646
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483277400

About the Editor

Eli E. Sercarz

Alan R. Williamson

C. Fred Fox

