The Immune System
1st Edition
Genes, Receptors, Signals
Description
The Immune System: Genes Receptors, Signals provides information pertinent to the complexity of immune mechanisms. This book describes the immune response genes and products, which point to another multigene system controlling immune responsiveness.
Organized into 37 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the details of antibody structure that continue to be of importance to an understanding of the regulation of the immune reactions. This text then examines the evidence that individual antibody species are capable of binding many structurally dissimilar haptens. Other chapters consider the conceptual framework generally accepted by immunologists, which states that antibodies are specific for the antigen used to elicit the immune response. This book discusses as well the mechanism underlying the biosynthesis of antibody binding sites, which is unprecedented in its adaptability. The final chapter deals with the genetic controls of specific immune responses.
This book is a valuable resource for immunologists and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
I. V Region: Structure and Genetics-Molecular Basis of Antibody Specificity
Antibody Structure and the Immune Response
The Three-Dimensional Structure of the Antigen Binding Site of McPC 603 Protein
Kinetic Mapping of Antibody Binding Sites
Multispecificity of the Antibody Combining Region and Antibody Diversity
Polyfunctional Antibody Combining Regions
II. V Region: Structure and Genetics-Genetic Control of Variable Region Structure
A Study of V Region Genes Using Allotypic and Idiotypic Markers
First Order Considerations in Analyzing the Generator of Diversity
Antibody Diversity: An Assessment
III. Lymphocyte Membranes and Surface Receptors-Molecular Characterization
Molecular and Functional Properties of Lymphocyte Surface Immunoglobulin
Alloantiserum Induced Blockade of IR Gene Product Function
Further Characterization of Ia (Immune Response Region Associated) Antigen Molecules
Receptors for Antigen on "b, T, B-T and NUL" Lymphocytes in Normal and "NUDE" Mice
Cytophilic Properties of T Lymphocyte Membrane Associated Immunoglobulins
In-Vitro Biosynthesis and Molecular Arrangement of Surface Immunoglobulin of Mouse Thymus Cells
IV. Lymphocyte Membranes and Surface Receptors-Effects of Ligand Binding at the Cell Surface
The Lymphocyte Plasma Membrane
Probing Lymphocyte Membrane Organization
Polyclonal Mitogens and the Nature of B Lymphocyte Activation Mechanisms
V. B-Cell Activities-Molecular Genetics: mRNA Control and Mutations
The Organization of Immunoglobulin Genes
Quantitative Estimation of the mRNA for H-Chain Immunoglobulin
Mutations in Mouse Myeloma Cells
Spontaneous Mutation in Immunoglobulin Genes
VI. B-Cell Activities-Development and Propagation of Clones
Biography of the B Cell
The Generation of Diversity within Single Clones of Antibody-Forming Cells
B Memory Cells in the Propagation of Stable Clones of Antibody-Forming Cells
Antigen Dependence of Clonal Memory
VII. T Cell Effects on Other Cells-Suppressor T Cells
Regulation of the Antibody Response to Type III Pneumococcal Polysaccharide by Thymic-Derived Cells
Thymocyte Subpopulation with Suppressive Activity
Suppressor T Cells in Low Zone Tolerance
Antibody Induced Suppressor T-Cells
T Cell Regulation: The "Second Law of Thymodynamics"
VIII. T Cell Effects on Other Cells-Mediators and Matrices
T Cell Factors in the Regulation of the B Cell Response
Antigen Specific T Cell Factors and Their Role in the Regulation of T-B Interaction
The Nature of the Signals Required for the Induction of Antibody Synthesis
Idiotypic Receptors for Alloantigen on T Cells?
IX. On-Off Signals: Cellular Discrimination and Genetic Control
Manipulation of a Tolerant State: Cells and Signals
The Role of Histocompatibility Gene Products in Cooperative Cell Interactions between T and B Lymphocytes
Ir Genes and Antigen Recognition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 646
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277400