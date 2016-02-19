9780124365858 The Immune System: Evolutionary Principle Guide our Understanding of this Complex Biological Defense System provides the conceptual framework of immunology and the evolutionary events that have shaped the understanding of the immune system. This book contains 10 chapters, and begins with a brief discussion on the evolutionary aspects of immunology considering the Darwinian principles of evolution. This topic is followed by a presentation of the selective pressures that are likely to have molded the immune system, as well as the laws of the immune system and their corollaries concerning host defense mechanism. The subsequent chapters are devoted to cellular components of the immune system, including the B and T cells, immunoglobulins, interleukins, major histocompatibility complex, and lymphoid organs. The structural information and the evolutionary events in these immune system components are provided. A chapter focuses on the evolutionary successful components of the inflammatory system. The concluding chapter deals with the conflicting conventional wisdoms on functional immune system. This book will prove useful to immunologists and research workers in immunology and related fields.

Preface

Foreword: Clippings from One Immunologist's Journal

Chapter 1 Introduction

I. What Makes An Immune System Work?

II. The Language of Immunology

III. Why Read On?

Chapter 2 Evolutionary Origins of the Immune System

I. An Essential Assumption: the Immune System Evolved from Amoebae

II. Amoebae Begin to Fight Back Against Intracellular Parasites

III. Specificity Demands One Function Per Cell

IV. The Big Evolutionary Leap

V. Two New Effector Functions: An Evolutionary Puzzle

VI. Merging Evolution with the Present Immune System

The Take-Home Message

Chapter 3 the Self-Nonself Discrimination

I. Two Laws of the Immune System and Their Corollaries

II. A Requirement for Two Signals

III. "Help": A Property of T Cells or B Cells?

IV. From Principles to Practice

V. Associative Antigen Recognition

VI. Mononuclear Phagocytes and the Self-Nonself Discrimination

VII. The Paradox of Essential Anti-Self Immunoglobins

VIII. Acquired Self-Destruction

The Take-Home Message

Chapter 4 A Cells and Immunoglobins

I. Immunoglobins as Proteins

II. The Organization and Reorganization of Genes

III. Receptors and Effectors

IV. Diversity and Dispersion of Combining Sites

V. Haplotype Exclusion

VI. The Protecton: A Module of B-Cell Function

The Take-Home Message

Chapter 5 T Cells

I. Defensive T Cells

II. Regulatory T Cells

III. Which T Cells Show Restricted Recognition?

IV. How Is Restrictive Recognition Accomplished?

V. the Phenomena of Restrictive Recognition

VI. The Organization and Reorganization of VT Genes

VII. The Size of a Functional T-Cell Repertoire

The Take-Home Message

Chapter 6 Interleukins

I. Interleukins and the Self-Nonself Discrimination

II. Interleukins and Killer T Cells

III. Interleukins and B Cells

IV. Immunological Memory

The Take-Home Message

Chapter 7 the MHC: Structure and Function

I. The Gene Complex

II. The CLASS I and CLASS II Gene Products

III. The Polymorphism Problem

IV. The "Immune Response" (IR-1) Gene Effect

V. Antigen Processing

The Take-Home Message

Chapter 8 Nonimmune Effector Functions

I. Complement

II. Mononuclear Phagocytes

III. Mast Cells, Platelets, Histamines, and Allergy

The Take-Home Message

Chapter 9 Lymphoid Organs

I. An Overview

II. The Thymus: A Special Organ for T Cells

III. Lymphoid Follicles in Spleen and Nodes

The Take-Home Message

Chapter 10 Other Views

View I. An Idiotype Network Regulates the Immune System

View II. Suppression Regulates the Self-Nonself Discrimination

View III. Restricting Elements Make the Self-Nonself Discrimination

View IV. There Are Many Ways to Become Unresponsive to Self

View V. T Cells Recognize an Interaction Antigen

View VI. Antigen Processing Is Obligatory

View VII. Receptor Aggregation Signals the B Cell

The Take-Home Message

Index