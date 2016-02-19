The immune system
1st Edition
The Immune System: Evolutionary Principle Guide our Understanding of this Complex Biological Defense System provides the conceptual framework of immunology and the evolutionary events that have shaped the understanding of the immune system.
This book contains 10 chapters, and begins with a brief discussion on the evolutionary aspects of immunology considering the Darwinian principles of evolution. This topic is followed by a presentation of the selective pressures that are likely to have molded the immune system, as well as the laws of the immune system and their corollaries concerning host defense mechanism. The subsequent chapters are devoted to cellular components of the immune system, including the B and T cells, immunoglobulins, interleukins, major histocompatibility complex, and lymphoid organs. The structural information and the evolutionary events in these immune system components are provided. A chapter focuses on the evolutionary successful components of the inflammatory system. The concluding chapter deals with the conflicting conventional wisdoms on functional immune system. This book will prove useful to immunologists and research workers in immunology and related fields.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword: Clippings from One Immunologist's Journal
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. What Makes An Immune System Work?
II. The Language of Immunology
III. Why Read On?
Chapter 2 Evolutionary Origins of the Immune System
I. An Essential Assumption: the Immune System Evolved from Amoebae
II. Amoebae Begin to Fight Back Against Intracellular Parasites
III. Specificity Demands One Function Per Cell
IV. The Big Evolutionary Leap
V. Two New Effector Functions: An Evolutionary Puzzle
VI. Merging Evolution with the Present Immune System
The Take-Home Message
Chapter 3 the Self-Nonself Discrimination
I. Two Laws of the Immune System and Their Corollaries
II. A Requirement for Two Signals
III. "Help": A Property of T Cells or B Cells?
IV. From Principles to Practice
V. Associative Antigen Recognition
VI. Mononuclear Phagocytes and the Self-Nonself Discrimination
VII. The Paradox of Essential Anti-Self Immunoglobins
VIII. Acquired Self-Destruction
The Take-Home Message
Chapter 4 A Cells and Immunoglobins
I. Immunoglobins as Proteins
II. The Organization and Reorganization of Genes
III. Receptors and Effectors
IV. Diversity and Dispersion of Combining Sites
V. Haplotype Exclusion
VI. The Protecton: A Module of B-Cell Function
The Take-Home Message
Chapter 5 T Cells
I. Defensive T Cells
II. Regulatory T Cells
III. Which T Cells Show Restricted Recognition?
IV. How Is Restrictive Recognition Accomplished?
V. the Phenomena of Restrictive Recognition
VI. The Organization and Reorganization of VT Genes
VII. The Size of a Functional T-Cell Repertoire
The Take-Home Message
Chapter 6 Interleukins
I. Interleukins and the Self-Nonself Discrimination
II. Interleukins and Killer T Cells
III. Interleukins and B Cells
IV. Immunological Memory
The Take-Home Message
Chapter 7 the MHC: Structure and Function
I. The Gene Complex
II. The CLASS I and CLASS II Gene Products
III. The Polymorphism Problem
IV. The "Immune Response" (IR-1) Gene Effect
V. Antigen Processing
The Take-Home Message
Chapter 8 Nonimmune Effector Functions
I. Complement
II. Mononuclear Phagocytes
III. Mast Cells, Platelets, Histamines, and Allergy
The Take-Home Message
Chapter 9 Lymphoid Organs
I. An Overview
II. The Thymus: A Special Organ for T Cells
III. Lymphoid Follicles in Spleen and Nodes
The Take-Home Message
Chapter 10 Other Views
View I. An Idiotype Network Regulates the Immune System
View II. Suppression Regulates the Self-Nonself Discrimination
View III. Restricting Elements Make the Self-Nonself Discrimination
View IV. There Are Many Ways to Become Unresponsive to Self
View V. T Cells Recognize an Interaction Antigen
View VI. Antigen Processing Is Obligatory
View VII. Receptor Aggregation Signals the B Cell
The Take-Home Message
Index
