The Immune-Neuroendocrine Circuitry, Volume 3
1st Edition
History and Progress
Foreword (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Preface (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Acknowledgements. I. Introduction. Introduction (A. Szentivanyi, I. Berczi et al.). History (A. Szentivanyi, I. Berczi et al.). The discovery of immune neuroendocrine circuitry - A generation of progress (A. Szentivanyi, I. Berczi et al.). II. The Nervous System - A historical perspective. Altered effector responses (A. Szentivanyi, I. Berczi et al.). Some evolutionary morphoregulatory and functional aspects of the immune-neuroendocrine circuitry (A. Szentivanyi, I. Berczi et al.). Virus associated immune and pharmacologic mechanisms in disorders of respiratory and cutaneous atopy (A. Szentivanyi, I. Berczi et al.). Immunoregulation by innervation (D. Nance). III. Receptors, Ligands and Signaling. Adhesion molecules (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Immunoglobulins (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Growth and lactogenic hormones, insulin-like growth factor and insulin (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). The hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal axis and opioid peptides (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). The hypothalamus-pituitary-thyroid axis (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Nerve growth factror, leptin and neuropeptides (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Cytokines and chemokines (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Steroid hormones (I. Berczi, E. Baral et al.). Regulatory enzymes (E. Sabbadini, I. Berczi). IV. Neuro-Immune Function. A. Physiology. Immunocompetence (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Antigen presentation (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Immune reactions (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Immunoregulation by innervation (D. Nance, B. MacNeil). The hypothalamus-pituitary-adrenal axis: A mayor modulator of the adaptive responses to stress (K.E. Gabry, G. Chrousos et al.). B. Pathophysiology. Neurogenic inflammation in the airways (P. Barnes). Defensins: antimicrobial peptides with a broad spectrum of biological activity (E.A. Korneva, V.N. Kokryakov). The acute phase response (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Autoimmune disease (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). Immunodeficiency (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi). V. Immune-Neuroendocrine Circuitry. The immune-neuroendocrine circuitry (I. Berczi, A. Szentivanyi).
Description
The book summarises the current understanding of the Nervous -, Endocrine and Immune systems with emphasis on shared mediators and receptors and functional interaction. In addition to the fundamental physiological and pathophysiological mechanisms, which are presented in detail, some clinically relevant subjects are also presented, such as inflammation, asthma and allergy, autoimmune disease, immunodeficiency and the acute phase response.
Readership
Neurologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, immunologists, endocrinologists, physiologists, practising clinicians, veterinarians, animal scientists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 618
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 14th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080542515
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444508515
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
I. Berczi Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada