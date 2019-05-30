The Immortal Germline, Volume 135
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The vertebrate Balbiani body, germ plasm, and oocyte polarity
Allison Jamieson-Lucy and Mary C. Mullins
2. Genetic basis for primordial germ cells specification in mouse and human: Conserved and divergent roles of PRDM and SOX transcription factors
Anastasiya Sybirna, Frederick C.K. Wong and M. Azim Surani
3. Germ cell reprogramming
Kazuki Kurimoto and Mitinori Saitou
4. From worm to germ: Germ cell development and regeneration in planarians
Melanie Issigonis and Phillip A. Newmark
5. Heterogeneity of primordial germ cells
Daniel H. Nguyen, Rebecca G. Jaszczak and Diana J. Laird
6. Germline stem cell homeostasis
Jonathan O. Nelson, Cuie Chen and Yukiko Yamashita
7. Heterogeneous, dynamic, and stochastic nature of mammalian spermatogenic stem cells
Shosei Yoshida
8. Sperm success and immunity
Stuart Wigby, Susan S. Suarez, Brian P. Lazzaro, Tomaso Pizzari and Mariana F. Wolfner
9. A symbiont’s guide to the germline
Shelbi L Russell, Laura Chappell and William Sullivan
Description
The Immortal Germline, Volume 135 in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of topics, including Balbiani body, germ plasm and polarity, Wolbachia and the germline, Human germ line biology, Reproduction/immunity and sperm success, Mammalian spermatogenesis, Reproduction/regeneration and germ cells in planarians, Germline stem cell homeostasis, Germline soma interactions/sex determination, Reconstituting the mouse germ-cell specification pathway in vitro, Maternal Germ line inheritance of mitochondria, Transposon strategies, and more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
- Includes the latest information on germ cells
Readership
Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 365
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 30th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128097533
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128097526
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ruth Lehmann Serial Volume Editor
Ruth Lehmann is at Skirball Institute, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Skirball Institute, NY, USA