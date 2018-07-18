The Imitation of Gestures
1st Edition
A Technique for Studying the Body Schema and Praxis of Children Three to Six Years of Age
Description
The Imitation of Gestures describes the sets of tests of the imitation of gestures in children performed by the examiner. These tests provide valuable information about the development of motor skills, particularly the right-left orientation in children from 4 to 8 years of age. This book is composed of two main sections encompassing 9 chapters. Part I presents the methods for studying the imitation of simple and complex gestures of the hands and arms. This part also covers the application of these methods to children who would be likely to have disturbances in motor and verbal development. The second part describes the supplementary tests to the Imitation of gestures test used for the study of body image. This part also deals with the intercorrelations between the results obtained on the different tests, namely, the Imitation of gestures, Drawn-a-man test, Grace Arthur mannequin puzzle, and the verbal test of naming and pointing to the body parts. Pediatricians, neurologists, and clinical psychologists will find this book rewarding.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
I. The Imitation of Gestures Test, Standardized on Children of 3-6 Years
Chapter 1 The Test Procedure
Chapter 2 Order of Presentation of the Items
Chapter 3 Tabulation of the Results Obtained with 489 Normal Subjects
Chapter 4 Qualitative Analysis of the Responses
Chapter 5 Studies in Unusual Children
II. Relationships between the Imitation of Gestures and Other Tests for the Study of Body Image
Chapter 6 Study of Right-Left Orientation on Oneself and Others
Chapter 7 Knowledge of the Parts of the Body Named and Pointed to on Verbal Command
Chapter 8 Representation of the Body
The Draw-a-Man Test
The Grace Arthur Mannequin Puzzle
Chapter 9 Intercorrelations between the Various Tests
Appendix
1. The Scoring Sheets
2. Details of Scoring
3. Supplementary Test of Complex Gestures
4. Table of Symbols for the Test Items (Folding Sheets)
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221526
About the Author
Jean Bergès
Neuropsychiatre, psychanalyste AFI, ancien chef de clinique à la faculté de Paris. Auteur décédé.