The Imitation of Gestures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483196497, 9781483221526

The Imitation of Gestures

1st Edition

A Technique for Studying the Body Schema and Praxis of Children Three to Six Years of Age

Authors: Jean Bergès Irène Lézine
eBook ISBN: 9781483221526
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 128
Description

The Imitation of Gestures describes the sets of tests of the imitation of gestures in children performed by the examiner. These tests provide valuable information about the development of motor skills, particularly the right-left orientation in children from 4 to 8 years of age. This book is composed of two main sections encompassing 9 chapters. Part I presents the methods for studying the imitation of simple and complex gestures of the hands and arms. This part also covers the application of these methods to children who would be likely to have disturbances in motor and verbal development. The second part describes the supplementary tests to the Imitation of gestures test used for the study of body image. This part also deals with the intercorrelations between the results obtained on the different tests, namely, the Imitation of gestures, Drawn-a-man test, Grace Arthur mannequin puzzle, and the verbal test of naming and pointing to the body parts. Pediatricians, neurologists, and clinical psychologists will find this book rewarding.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Introduction

I. The Imitation of Gestures Test, Standardized on Children of 3-6 Years

Chapter 1 The Test Procedure

Chapter 2 Order of Presentation of the Items

Chapter 3 Tabulation of the Results Obtained with 489 Normal Subjects

Chapter 4 Qualitative Analysis of the Responses

Chapter 5 Studies in Unusual Children

II. Relationships between the Imitation of Gestures and Other Tests for the Study of Body Image

Chapter 6 Study of Right-Left Orientation on Oneself and Others

Chapter 7 Knowledge of the Parts of the Body Named and Pointed to on Verbal Command

Chapter 8 Representation of the Body

The Draw-a-Man Test

The Grace Arthur Mannequin Puzzle

Chapter 9 Intercorrelations between the Various Tests

Appendix

1. The Scoring Sheets

2. Details of Scoring

3. Supplementary Test of Complex Gestures

4. Table of Symbols for the Test Items (Folding Sheets)

References


Details

No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483221526

About the Author

Jean Bergès

Neuropsychiatre, psychanalyste AFI, ancien chef de clinique à la faculté de Paris. Auteur décédé.

Irène Lézine

