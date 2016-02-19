The Illusory Freedom - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433140108, 9781483182940

The Illusory Freedom

1st Edition

The Intellectual Origins and Social Consequences of the Sexual 'Revolution'

Authors: Graham Heath
eBook ISBN: 9781483182940
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 142
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Illusory Freedom: The Intellectual Origins and Social Consequences of the Sexual "Revolution" describes the profound changes in sexual attitudes and sexual behavior in Britain and other Western countries. The book examines the reliability of the basis for the sexual revolution and whether its benefits outweigh the damages it has brought on society. The author reviews the influence of Dr. Alfred Kinsey's reports on over 12,000 humans subjects where Kinsey claims there is no "normality" or "abnormality" as regards sexual behavior. The author notes that some sexual studies involved some bias, the need to protect the family as an institution if society is to survive, and faithfulness has its long term rewards. His other findings show that no evidence points to sexual experimentation or promiscuity as causing long-term happier relationships, that media tends to present sexual anarchy as the norm, and that guidelines for adolescent and ideals for adults should be established. He notes, quite interestingly, that as the forces of sexual freedom are released by new regimes of generations, it become more apparent that sexual freedom is an illusory freedom. This book can prove interesting reading for feminists, psychiatrists, psychologists, parents, professionals and administrators of educational institutions, as well as heads of public commutations and media.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

1. Mammals and Savages

2. The Evidence of History

3. The Sex Researchers

4. Forward to Promiscuity

5. The Liberators

6. The Sex Sellers

7. Churchmen and Politicians

8. Sublimation, Addiction and Love

9. The New Man and the New Woman

10. The Children's Revolution — I The Indoctrinators

11. The Children's Revolution — II The Casualties

12. Marriage and the Family

Conclusions

Notes (References)

Statistical Appendices

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
142
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483182940

About the Author

Graham Heath

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.