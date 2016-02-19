The Illusory Freedom
1st Edition
The Intellectual Origins and Social Consequences of the Sexual 'Revolution'
Description
The Illusory Freedom: The Intellectual Origins and Social Consequences of the Sexual "Revolution" describes the profound changes in sexual attitudes and sexual behavior in Britain and other Western countries. The book examines the reliability of the basis for the sexual revolution and whether its benefits outweigh the damages it has brought on society. The author reviews the influence of Dr. Alfred Kinsey's reports on over 12,000 humans subjects where Kinsey claims there is no "normality" or "abnormality" as regards sexual behavior. The author notes that some sexual studies involved some bias, the need to protect the family as an institution if society is to survive, and faithfulness has its long term rewards. His other findings show that no evidence points to sexual experimentation or promiscuity as causing long-term happier relationships, that media tends to present sexual anarchy as the norm, and that guidelines for adolescent and ideals for adults should be established. He notes, quite interestingly, that as the forces of sexual freedom are released by new regimes of generations, it become more apparent that sexual freedom is an illusory freedom. This book can prove interesting reading for feminists, psychiatrists, psychologists, parents, professionals and administrators of educational institutions, as well as heads of public commutations and media.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
1. Mammals and Savages
2. The Evidence of History
3. The Sex Researchers
4. Forward to Promiscuity
5. The Liberators
6. The Sex Sellers
7. Churchmen and Politicians
8. Sublimation, Addiction and Love
9. The New Man and the New Woman
10. The Children's Revolution — I The Indoctrinators
11. The Children's Revolution — II The Casualties
12. Marriage and the Family
Conclusions
Notes (References)
Statistical Appendices
Bibliography
Index
