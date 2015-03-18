The IGBT Device
1st Edition
Physics, Design and Applications of the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor
Description
The IGBT device has proved to be a highly important Power Semiconductor, providing the basis for adjustable speed motor drives (used in air conditioning and refrigeration and railway locomotives), electronic ignition systems for gasolinepowered motor vehicles and energy-saving compact fluorescent light bulbs. Recent applications include plasma displays (flat-screen TVs) and electric power transmission systems, alternative energy systems and energy storage. This book is the first available to cover the applications of the IGBT, and provide the essential information needed by applications engineers to design new products using the device, in sectors including consumer, industrial, lighting, transportation, medical and renewable energy.
The author, B. Jayant Baliga, invented the IGBT in 1980 while working for GE. His book will unlock IGBT for a new generation of engineering applications, making it essential reading for a wide audience of electrical engineers and design engineers, as well as an important publication for semiconductor specialists.
Key Features
- Essential design information for applications engineers utilizing IGBTs in the consumer, industrial, lighting, transportation, medical and renewable energy sectors.
- Readers will learn the methodology for the design of IGBT chips including edge terminations, cell topologies, gate layouts, and integrated current sensors.
- The first book to cover applications of the IGBT, a device manufactured around the world by more than a dozen companies with sales exceeding $5 Billion; written by the inventor of the device.
Readership
Applications engineers working in the consumer, industrial, transportation, lighting, medical, and renewable energy sectors; Electrical Engineers involved with the control and management of electrical power and semiconductor device technology; Semiconductor specialists.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1. IGBT Applications Spectrum
- 1.2. Basic IGBT Device Structures
- 1.3. IGBT Development and Commercialization History
- 1.4. Scaling of Power Ratings
- 1.5. Summary
- Chapter 2. IGBT Structure and Operation
- 2.1. Symmetric D-MOS Structure
- 2.2. Asymmetric D-MOS Structure
- 2.3. Trench-Gate IGBT Structure
- 2.4. Transparent Emitter IGBT Structure
- 2.5. Novel IGBT Structures
- 2.6. Lateral IGBT Structures
- 2.7. Complementary IGBT Structures
- 2.8. Summary
- Chapter 3. IGBT Structural Design
- 3.1. Threshold Voltage
- 3.2. Symmetric IGBT Structure
- 3.3. Asymmetric IGBT Structure
- 3.4. Transparent Emitter IGBT Structure
- 3.5. Silicon Carbide IGBT Structures
- 3.6. Optimum SiC Asymmetric IGBT Structure
- 3.7. Summary
- Chapter 4. Safe Operating Area Design
- 4.1. Parasitic Thyristor
- 4.2. Suppressing the Parasitic Thyristor
- 4.3. Safe Operating Area
- 4.4. Novel Silicon Device Structures
- 4.5. Silicon Carbide Devices
- 4.6. Summary
- Chapter 5. Chip Design, Protection, and Fabrication
- 5.1. Active Area
- 5.2. Gate Pad Design
- 5.3. Edge Termination Design
- 5.4. Integrated Sensors
- 5.5. Planar-Gate Device Fabrication Process
- 5.6. Trench-Gate Device Fabrication Process
- 5.7. Lifetime Control
- 5.8. Summary
- Chapter 6. Package and Module Design
- 6.1. Discrete Device Package
- 6.2. Improved Discrete Device Package
- 6.3. Basic Power Module
- 6.4. Flat-Pack Power Module
- 6.5. Metal Baseplate Free Power Module
- 6.6. Smart Power Modules
- 6.7. Reliability
- 6.8. Summary
- Chapter 7. Gate Drive Circuit Design
- 7.1. Basic Gate Drive
- 7.2. Asymmetric Gate Drive
- 7.3. Two-Stage Gate Drive
- 7.4. Active Gate Voltage Control
- 7.5. Variable Gate Resistance Drive
- 7.6. Digital Gate Drive
- 7.7. Summary
- Chapter 8. IGBT Models
- 8.1. Physics-Based Circuit Model
- 8.2. IGBT Analog Behavioral Model
- 8.3. Model Parameter Extraction
- 8.4. Summary
- Chapter 9. IGBT Applications: Transportation
- 9.1. Gasoline-Powered Vehicles
- 9.2. Electric and Hybrid-Electric Vehicles
- 9.3. EV Charging Stations
- 9.4. Electric Transit Bus
- 9.5. Electric Trams and Trolleys
- 9.6. Subway and Airport Trains
- 9.7. Electric Locomotives
- 9.8. Diesel–Electric Locomotives
- 9.9. High-Speed Electric Trains
- 9.10. Marine Propulsion
- 9.11. All-Electric Aircraft
- 9.12. Summary
- Chapter 10. IGBT Applications: Industrial
- 10.1. Industrial Motor Drives
- 10.2. Adjustable Speed Drives for Motor Control
- 10.3. Pulse Width Modulated ASD
- 10.4. Factory Automation
- 10.5. Robotics
- 10.6. Welding
- 10.7. Induction Heating
- 10.8. Milling and Drilling Machines
- 10.9. Metal and Paper Mills
- 10.10. Electrostatic Precipitators
- 10.11. Textile Mills
- 10.12. Mining and Excavation
- 10.13. IGBT Optimization for Industrial Applications
- 10.14. Summary
- Chapter 11. IGBT Applications: Lighting
- 11.1. TRIAD Incandescent Lamp
- 11.2. Compact Fluorescent Lamps
- 11.3. Light Emitting Diodes
- 11.4. Strobe Flash Light
- 11.5. Xenon Short Arc Lamps
- 11.6. Stroboscopic Imaging
- 11.7. Dimmable Luminaries
- 11.8. Rapid Thermal Annealing
- 11.9. Summary
- Chapter 12. IGBT Applications: Consumer
- 12.1. Large Appliances
- 12.2. Small Appliances
- 12.3. Television
- 12.4. IGBT Design Optimization for Consumer Applications
- 12.5. Summary
- Chapter 13. IGBT Applications: Medical
- 13.1. X-Ray Machine
- 13.2. Computed Tomography
- 13.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- 13.4. Medical Ultrasonography
- 13.5. Defibrillators
- 13.6. Medical Synchrotron
- 13.7. Medical Lasers
- 13.8. IGBT Design for Medical Applications
- 13.9. Summary
- Chapter 14. IGBT Applications: Defense
- 14.1. Power Electronic Building Blocks
- 14.2. The Electric Warship
- 14.3. Aircraft Carriers
- 14.4. Nuclear- and Diesel-Electric Submarines
- 14.5. Army Vehicles
- 14.6. Air Force Jets
- 14.7. Missile Defense
- 14.8. IGBTs for Defense Applications
- 14.9. Summary
- Chapter 15. IGBT Applications: Renewable Energy
- 15.1. Hydroelectric Power
- 15.2. Photovoltaic Power
- 15.3. Wind Power
- 15.4. Wave Power
- 15.5. Tidal Power
- 15.6. Geothermal Power
- 15.7. Summary
- Chapter 16. IGBT Applications: Power Transmission
- 16.1. HVDC Transmission
- 16.2. HVDC Components
- 16.3. HVDC Trends
- 16.4. AC Power Transmission
- 16.5. HVDC Back-To-Back Converter
- 16.6. Offshore Power Transmission
- 16.7. Premium Quality Power Park
- 16.8. IGBT Designs for Power Transmission
- 16.9. Summary
- Chapter 17. IGBT Applications: Financial
- 17.1. Power Quality Equipment
- 17.2. Power Reliability and Quality
- 17.3. Dynamic Voltage Restorer
- 17.4. Uninterruptible Power Supplies
- 17.5. Premium Quality Power Park
- 17.6. IGBT Designs for UPS
- 17.7. Summary
- Chapter 18. IGBT Applications: Other
- 18.1. Smart Home
- 18.2. Printing and Copying Machines
- 18.3. Inductive Power Transfer
- 18.4. Airport Security X-Ray Scanners
- 18.5. Pulse Power
- 18.6. Particle Physics
- 18.7. Pulsed Lasers
- 18.8. Food Sterilization
- 18.9. Water Treatment
- 18.10. Oil/Petroleum Extraction
- 18.11. Petrochemical Plant
- 18.12. Gas Liquefaction
- 18.13. Superconducting Magnetic Storage
- 18.14. Fusion Power
- 18.15. Standby Power Generators
- 18.16. Roller Coasters
- 18.17. National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- 18.18. Summary
- Chapter 19. IGBT Social Impact
- 19.1. Electronic Ignition Systems
- 19.2. Adjustable Speed Motor Drives
- 19.3. Compact Fluorescent Lamps
- 19.4. Summary
- Chapter 20. Synopsis
- 20.1. State-of-the-Art IGBT Products
- 20.2. Wide Band Gap Semiconductor Power Devices
- 20.3. Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 732
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 18th March 2015
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455731534
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455731435
About the Author
B. Jayant Baliga
Professor Baliga obtained his Bachelor of Technology degree in 1969 from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, India. He was the recipient of the Philips India Medal and the Special Merit Medal (as Valedictorian) at I.I.T, Madras. He obtained his Masters and Ph.D. degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY, in 1971 and 1974, respectively. His thesis work involved Gallium Arsenide diffusion mechanisms and pioneering work on the growth of InAs and GaInAs layers using Organometallic CVD techniques. At R.P.I., he was the recipient of the IBM Fellowship in 1972 and the Allen B. Dumont Prize in 1974.
From 1974 to 1988, Dr. Baliga performed research and directed a group of 40 scientists at the General Electric Research and Development Center in Schenectady, NY, in the area of Power Semiconductor Devices and High Voltage Integrated Circuits. During this time, he pioneered the concept of combining MOS and Bipolar physics to create a new family of discrete devices. He is the inventor of the IGBT which is now in production by many International Semiconductor companies. For his work, Scientific American Magazine named him one of the ‘Eight heroes of the semiconductor revolution’ in their 1997 special issue commemorating the Solid-State Century. Dr. Baliga is also the originator of the concept of merging Schottky and p-n junction physics to create a new family of JBS power rectifiers that are commercially available from various companies.
In August 1988, Dr. Baliga joined the faculty of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North Carolina, as a Full Professor. At NCSU, in 1991 he established an international center called the Power Semiconductor Research Center (PSRC) for research in the area of power semiconductor devices and high voltage integrated circuits, and has served as its Founding Director. In 1997, in recognition of his contributions to NCSU, he was given the highest university faculty rank of Distinguished University Professor of Electrical Engineering. In 2008, Professor Baliga was a key member of an NCSU team - partnered with four other universities - that was successful in being granted an Engineering Research Center from the National Science Foundation for the development of micro-grids that allow integration of renewable energy sources.
In 2010, Dr. Baliga was inducted into the Engineering Design Magazine’s “Engineering Hall of Fame” for his invention, development, and commercialization of the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT), joining well known luminaries (e.g. Edison, Tesla, and Marconi) in the electrical engineering field. The award announcement states: “While working at General Electric in the late 1970s, Baliga conceived the idea of a functional integration of MOS technology and bipolar physics that directly led to the IGBT’s development… it remains undeniable that Baliga’s vision and leadership played a critical role in moving the IGBT from a paper-based concept to a viable product with many practical applications.”
Professor Baliga has received numerous awards in recognition for his contributions to semiconductor devices. These include two IR 100 awards (1983, 1984), the Dushman and Coolidge Awards at GE (1983), and being selected among the 100 Brightest Young Scientists in America by Science Digest Magazine (1984), and, on October 21, 2011, President Obama personally presented Dr. B. Jayant Baliga with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the highest form of recognition given by the United States Government to an Engineer, in a ceremony at the White House. Dr. Baliga’s award citation reads: For development and commercialization of the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor and other power semiconductor devices that are extensively used in transportation, lighting, medicine, defense, and renewable energy generation systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished University Professor, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA
Awards
2016 PROSE Awards - Winner, Engineering & Technology: Association of American Publishers, The IGBT Device: Physics, Design and Applications of the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor
Reviews
"Who else would you want to author a book about the IGBT (insulated gate bipolar transistor) than its inventor, Dr. B. Jayant Baliga? This invention is widely used around the globe for a broad range of applications." --Power Electronics