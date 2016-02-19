The IEA Classroom Environment Study, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. An introduction to the classroom environment study. Variables, models and instruments. Descriptions of the participating countries. Descriptions of classroom teaching and school learning. Descriptions of lessons. The student variable model. The core model. Summary, conclusions and implications. References. Appendix A: national reports. Appendix B: an overview of partial least squares (PLS) analysis. Appendix C: an example of exploratory model analyses.
41 illus.
Description
This book reports the design, execution, and results of a cross-national study of classrooms in eight countries. Students were administered tests and completed questionnaires at the beginning and the end of the study. Teachers also completed questionnaires. Classrooms were visited by trained observers on the average of eight times during the study. The data were analyzed in a variety of ways: simple summaries, sequential analyses, and multivariate analyses. The results of these analyses are presented and discussed. Conclusions based on these findings as well as recommendations for further research are presented.
Readership
For researchers studying comparative education, classroom education, classroom instruction, teaching and school learning; also policymakers, ministers of education and deans of colleges of education.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 6th November 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287126
Reviews
@qu:...a very exciting attempt to explore the potential of a quite different kind of international study which includes comparisons of process as well as of products. @source:Compare
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Louise Anderson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Carolina, USA
D.W. Ryan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Brunswick, Canada
B.J. Shapiro Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Ontario Ministry of Education, Canada