The IEA Classroom Environment Study - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080372686, 9781483287126

The IEA Classroom Environment Study, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Louise Anderson D.W. Ryan B.J. Shapiro
eBook ISBN: 9781483287126
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 6th November 1989
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. An introduction to the classroom environment study. Variables, models and instruments. Descriptions of the participating countries. Descriptions of classroom teaching and school learning. Descriptions of lessons. The student variable model. The core model. Summary, conclusions and implications. References. Appendix A: national reports. Appendix B: an overview of partial least squares (PLS) analysis. Appendix C: an example of exploratory model analyses.

41 illus.

Description

This book reports the design, execution, and results of a cross-national study of classrooms in eight countries. Students were administered tests and completed questionnaires at the beginning and the end of the study. Teachers also completed questionnaires. Classrooms were visited by trained observers on the average of eight times during the study. The data were analyzed in a variety of ways: simple summaries, sequential analyses, and multivariate analyses. The results of these analyses are presented and discussed. Conclusions based on these findings as well as recommendations for further research are presented.

Readership

For researchers studying comparative education, classroom education, classroom instruction, teaching and school learning; also policymakers, ministers of education and deans of colleges of education.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287126

Reviews

@qu:...a very exciting attempt to explore the potential of a quite different kind of international study which includes comparisons of process as well as of products. @source:Compare

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Louise Anderson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of South Carolina, USA

D.W. Ryan Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Brunswick, Canada

B.J. Shapiro Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ontario Ministry of Education, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.