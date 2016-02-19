The Identification of Vat Dyes on Cellulosic Materials
1st Edition
Description
The Identification of Vat Dyes on Cellulosic Materials focuses on the determination of the dyeing class of all the dyes usually found on cellulosic materials, which is a another method of distinguishing between reactive and other classes of dyes on these materials. This book discusses the characteristics of vat and soluble vat dyes. Organized into six chapters, this book starts with an overview of the various methods of preparing the five reagents used in the tests, namely, alkaline hydrosulfite, acid hydrosulfite, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, and acid potassium permanganate. This text then describes the various tests that are found reliable in determining the different types of dyes. Other chapters examine the rate of oxidation of all the available blue dyes, which are classified into four major subdivisions. The final chapter deals with the identification of indigo blue dyes wherein the distinctions can be made by means of nitric acid in a similar manner. This book is a valuable resource for dye manufacturers.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Details of the Tests
Chapter 3. Tables for the Identification of Vat Dyes
Chapter 4. Identification of the Classes of Dyes Commonly Found on Cellulosic Materials
Chapter 5. Identification of Indanthrone Blue Dyes
Chapter 6. Identification of Indigo Blue Dyes
Index of Vat Dyes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164595
About the Author
D. A. Derrett-Smith
J. Gray
Affiliations and Expertise
Enteric Virus Unit, Enteric, Respiratory and Neurological Virus Laboratory, Central Public Health Laboratory, London, UK