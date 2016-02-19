The Identification of Vat Dyes on Cellulosic Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080120683, 9781483164595

The Identification of Vat Dyes on Cellulosic Materials

1st Edition

Authors: D. A. Derrett-Smith J. Gray
eBook ISBN: 9781483164595
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 120
Description

The Identification of Vat Dyes on Cellulosic Materials focuses on the determination of the dyeing class of all the dyes usually found on cellulosic materials, which is a another method of distinguishing between reactive and other classes of dyes on these materials. This book discusses the characteristics of vat and soluble vat dyes. Organized into six chapters, this book starts with an overview of the various methods of preparing the five reagents used in the tests, namely, alkaline hydrosulfite, acid hydrosulfite, nitric acid, sulfuric acid, and acid potassium permanganate. This text then describes the various tests that are found reliable in determining the different types of dyes. Other chapters examine the rate of oxidation of all the available blue dyes, which are classified into four major subdivisions. The final chapter deals with the identification of indigo blue dyes wherein the distinctions can be made by means of nitric acid in a similar manner. This book is a valuable resource for dye manufacturers.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Details of the Tests

Chapter 3. Tables for the Identification of Vat Dyes

Chapter 4. Identification of the Classes of Dyes Commonly Found on Cellulosic Materials

Chapter 5. Identification of Indanthrone Blue Dyes

Chapter 6. Identification of Indigo Blue Dyes

Index of Vat Dyes

About the Author

D. A. Derrett-Smith

J. Gray

Affiliations and Expertise

