The Identification of Detrital Feldspars - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444405975, 9780080869162

The Identification of Detrital Feldspars, Volume 6

1st Edition

Series Editors: L. Van Der Plas
eBook ISBN: 9780080869162
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 304
Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869162

About the Series Editors

L. Van Der Plas Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Geology and Mineralogy Department, Agricultural State University, Wageningen, The Netherlands

