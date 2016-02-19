The Hypertensive Vascular Crisis
1st Edition
An Experimental Study
Description
The Hypertensive Vascular Crisis: An Experimental Study focuses on the crisis in man and of the hypertension from which it originates and the development of an experimental model and its use to obtain information to suggest a working hypothesis.
The publication first offers information on the clinical problem and experimental evidence. Discussions focus on hypertension, essential and malignant hypertension, vicious circle in chronic hypertension, effect of pregnancy on experimental hypertension, and reversibility of chronic hypertension. The text then examines the hypothesis tested, including changes in vascular caliber re-examined, possible effects of the changes in caliber, structural lesions re-examined, focal edema re-examined, and thesis restated.
The manuscript elaborates on technique, as well as anesthesia, resuscitation, blood pressure, apparatus, measuring systolic blood pressure, and cranial windows.
The publication is a dependable source of information for readers interested in hypertensive vascular crisis.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part 1 The Clinical Problem
Introduction
The Hypertension
Hypertension and the Kidney
Essential Hypertension
Renal Hypertension
Malignant Hypertension
The vascular Crisis
The Symptoms of the Crisis
The Cause of the Symptoms
Part II The Experimental Evidence
Goldblatt's Experiment
Unilateral Renal Hypertension in the Rat
Changes in the 'Clipped' Kidney
Changes in the Untouched Opposite Kidney
The Vicious Circle in Chronic Hypertension
The Effect of Pregnancy on Experimental Hypertension
The Reversibility of Chronic Hypertension
The Vascular Crisis in Experimental Hypertension
The 'Clinical' Picture
The Effect of Treatment
Aggravating Factors
The Pathogenesis of the Crisis
Structural Lesions
Cerebral Edema
The Nature and Distribution of the Cerebral Edema
Edema in Other Tissues
The Caliber of the Cerebral Arteries
The Working Hypothesis Stated
Part III The Hypothesis Tested
The Changes in Vascular Caliber Re-Examined
The Intestinal Arteries
The Retinal Arterioles
The Cerebral Arteries Re-Examined
The Cause of the Changes in Arterial Caliber
The Possible Effect of the Changes in Caliber
Excessive Dilatation
Excessive Constriction
The Structural Lesions Re-Examined
The Causation of Arterial Necrosis
Are the Lesions Caused by the Hypertension?
'Atypical' Arterial Necrosis
Causes of 'Atypical' Arterial Necrosis
The Significance of 'Atypical' Arterial Necrosis
'Atypical' Arterial Necrosis in Cerebral Crises
'Atypical' Arterial Necrosis in Early Goldblatt Hypertension
How Does Hypertension Cause Arterial Necrosis?
Excessive Constriction
Excessive Dilatation
The Vulnerability of Weakened Arteries
The Protective Effect of Medial Hypertrophy
The 'Sensitizing' Effect of X Irradiation
Extrusion of Plasma
Giese's Experiments
Are Other Factors Concerned in Causing Necrosis?
Uremia
'Spontaneous' Vascular Disease
Enzyme Factors
Vasculo-Toxic and 'Permeability' Factors
Contents
Summary
The Causation of Associated Lesions
Endarteritis fibrosa
Capillary Glomerular Aneurysms and Focal Necroses
The Effects of Hypertensive Arterial Lesions
The Focal Edema Re-Examined
The Cause of Focal Edema
Is High Pressure the Cause of the Edema ?
How does High Pressure Cause the Edema ?
Are Other Factors Concerned?
'Permeability' Factors
Permeability Factors in Renal Extracts
Ligature of Renal Arteries
Ligature of Ureters
Constriction of Renal Arteries
Saline Loading
Renin and the 'Permeability' Factor
'Permeability' Changes in Unilateral Renal Hypertension
High Blood Pressure as the 'Permeability' Factor
The Effects of Hypertensive Focal Edema
The Weaknesses of the Working Hypothesis
The Thesis Restated
Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163482