The Hypertensive Vascular Crisis: An Experimental Study focuses on the crisis in man and of the hypertension from which it originates and the development of an experimental model and its use to obtain information to suggest a working hypothesis.

The publication first offers information on the clinical problem and experimental evidence. Discussions focus on hypertension, essential and malignant hypertension, vicious circle in chronic hypertension, effect of pregnancy on experimental hypertension, and reversibility of chronic hypertension. The text then examines the hypothesis tested, including changes in vascular caliber re-examined, possible effects of the changes in caliber, structural lesions re-examined, focal edema re-examined, and thesis restated.

The manuscript elaborates on technique, as well as anesthesia, resuscitation, blood pressure, apparatus, measuring systolic blood pressure, and cranial windows.

The publication is a dependable source of information for readers interested in hypertensive vascular crisis.