The Hydrogen Energy Transition
1st Edition
Cutting Carbon from Transportation
Description
The Hydrogen Energy Transition addresses the key issues and actions that need to be taken to achieve a changeover to hydrogen power as it relates to vehicles and transportation, and explores whether such a transition is likely, or even possible. Government agencies and leaders in industry recognize the need to utilize hydrogen as an energy source in order to provide cleaner, more efficient, and more reliable energy for the world’s economies. This book analyzes this need and presents the most up-to-date government, industry, and academic information analyzing the use of hydrogen energy as an alternative fuel.
With contributions from policy makers and researchers in the government, corporate, academic and public interest sectors, The Hydrogen Energy Transition brings together the viewpoints of professionals involved in all aspects of the hydrogen-concerned community. The text addresses key questions regarding the feasibility of transition to hydrogen fuel as a means of satisfying the world’s rapidly growing energy needs. The initiatives set forth in this text will mold the research, development and education efforts for hydrogen that will assist in the rapidly growing transportation needs for automobiles and other vehicles.
Key Features
Presentations by the world's leaders in government, industry and academia
Real-world solutions for the world's current fuel crisis.
Endorsed by the University of California Transportation Center and Transportation Research Board
Readership
Environmental Engineers, environmental consultants, renewable engery researchers and professionals, EPA officials, automobile industry researchers, graduate and undergraduate students in chemistry, engineering and environmental science
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction & Overview Chapter 2: Back from the Future: To Build Strategies Taking Us to a Hydrogen Age Chapter 3: Prospecting the Future for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Markets Chapter 4: Fuel Cell Hybrid Vehicles: The Challenge for the Future Chapter 5: Where Will the Hydrogen Come From? System Considerations & Hydrogen Supply Chapter 6: Clean Hydrogen from Coal with CO2 Capture and Sequestration Chapter 7: Doing Good by Doing Well: Entrepreneurship in the Hydrogen Transition Chapter 8: Hydrogen from Electrolysis Chapter 9: The President's US Hydrogen Initiative Chapter 10: The Hydrogen Transition: A California Perspective Chapter 11: US Hydrogen Activity - A Reflection from the European Perspective Chapter 12: Lessons Learned from 15 Years of Alternative Fuels Experience 1988 to 2003 Chapter 13: Lessons Learned in the Deployment of Alternative Fueled Vehicles Chapter 14: Understanding the Transition to New Fuels and Vehicles: Lessons Learned from Experience of Alternative Fuel and Hybrid Vehicles Chapter 15: The "Chicken or Egg" Problem Writ Large: Why a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Focus is Premature Chapter 16: The Case for Battery Electric Vehicles Epilogue: Hydrogen Hope or Hype
Details
- No. of pages:
- 266
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 14th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495323
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126568813
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301973
About the Author
Daniel Sperling
Professor of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science founding Director of the Institute of Transportation Studies (ITS - Davis) at UC Davis. He is also co-director of UC Davis’ Fuel Cell Vehicle Center and specializes in transportation technology and environmental impacts and travel behavior.
Dr. Sperling is recognized as a leading international expert on transportation technology assessment, energy and environmental aspects of transportation, and transportation policy. In the past 20 years, he has authored or co-authored over 140 technical papers and six books.
Associate Editor of Transportation Research D (Environment)
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding Director of the Institute of Transportation Studies (ITS – Davis); Professor of Civil Engineering & Environmental Science at UC Davis; Co-director of UC Davis’ Fuel Cell Vehicle Center; Associate Editor of Transportation Research (Environment), USA
James Cannon
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Energy Futures, Inc., Boulder, Colorado