The Hydrogen Energy Transition addresses the key issues and actions that need to be taken to achieve a changeover to hydrogen power as it relates to vehicles and transportation, and explores whether such a transition is likely, or even possible. Government agencies and leaders in industry recognize the need to utilize hydrogen as an energy source in order to provide cleaner, more efficient, and more reliable energy for the world’s economies. This book analyzes this need and presents the most up-to-date government, industry, and academic information analyzing the use of hydrogen energy as an alternative fuel.

With contributions from policy makers and researchers in the government, corporate, academic and public interest sectors, The Hydrogen Energy Transition brings together the viewpoints of professionals involved in all aspects of the hydrogen-concerned community. The text addresses key questions regarding the feasibility of transition to hydrogen fuel as a means of satisfying the world’s rapidly growing energy needs. The initiatives set forth in this text will mold the research, development and education efforts for hydrogen that will assist in the rapidly growing transportation needs for automobiles and other vehicles.