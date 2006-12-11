The Hydrogen Bond and the Water Molecule
1st Edition
The Physics and Chemistry of Water, Aqueous and Bio-Media
Description
The Hydrogen Bond and the Water Molecule offers a synthesis of what is known and currently being researched on the topic of hydrogen bonds and water molecules. The most simple water molecular, H2O, is a fascinating but poorly understood molecule. Its unique ability to attract an exceptionally large number of hydrogen bonds induces the formation of a dense "hydrogen bond network" that has the potential to modify the properties of the surrounding molecules and their reactivities. The crucial role that water molecules play is described in this book. The author begins by providing an overview of the thermodynamical and structural properties of H-bonds before examining their much less known dynamical properties, which makes them appear as centres of reactivity. Methods used to observe these components are also reviewed. In the second part of the book the role played by the dense H-bond network developed by H2O molecules is examined. First in ice, where it has important atmospheric consequences, then in liquid water, and finally in macromolecules where it sheds some original light on the fundamental question "How is it that without water and hydrogen bonds life would not exist?". This book will be of interest to researchers in the fields of physics, chemistry, biochemistry and molecular biology. It can also serve as a teaching aid for students attending course in chemical physics, chemistry or molecular biology. Engineers involved the water industry would benefit from reading this book, as would scientists working in pharmaceutics, cosmetics and materials.
Key Features
- overview of what is known and being researched on the topic of hydrogen bonds and water molecules
- reviews methods used to observe interactions between water molecules and hydrogen bonds
- examines role of H-bond network developed by H2O molecules
Readership
For Researchers, Engineers and Professors who teach chemical physics, chemistry or molecular biology
Table of Contents
Part I: The Hydrogen Bond
Chapter 1. The hydrogen bond: formation, thermodynamic properties, classification
Chapter 2. Geometrical properties of H-bonds and H-bonded organized supramolecular structures
Chapter 3. Methods to observe and describe H-bonds Calorimetry
Chapter 4. Infrared spectroscopy of H-bonded systems: experimental point of view
Chapter 5. Infrared spectroscopy of H-bonded systems: theoretical descriptions
Chapter 6. Reactivity of H-bonds: transfers of protons and of H-atoms
Chapter 7. H/D isotopic substitution in H-bonds
Part II: The Water Molecule
Chapter 8. The H2O molecule in water vapour and ice
Chapter 9. The H2O molecule in liquid water
Chapter 10. The water molecule in (bio)macromolecules
Chapter 11. Observing the water molecule
Part III: General Conclusion Chapter 12. Conclusion: the H-bond, the water molecule and life
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 11th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080469294
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519573
About the Author
Yves Marechal
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS-France)