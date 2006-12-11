The Hydrogen Bond and the Water Molecule - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444519573, 9780080469294

The Hydrogen Bond and the Water Molecule

1st Edition

The Physics and Chemistry of Water, Aqueous and Bio-Media

Authors: Yves Marechal
eBook ISBN: 9780080469294
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444519573
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th December 2006
Page Count: 332
Description

The Hydrogen Bond and the Water Molecule offers a synthesis of what is known and currently being researched on the topic of hydrogen bonds and water molecules. The most simple water molecular, H2O, is a fascinating but poorly understood molecule. Its unique ability to attract an exceptionally large number of hydrogen bonds induces the formation of a dense "hydrogen bond network" that has the potential to modify the properties of the surrounding molecules and their reactivities. The crucial role that water molecules play is described in this book. The author begins by providing an overview of the thermodynamical and structural properties of H-bonds before examining their much less known dynamical properties, which makes them appear as centres of reactivity. Methods used to observe these components are also reviewed. In the second part of the book the role played by the dense H-bond network developed by H2O molecules is examined. First in ice, where it has important atmospheric consequences, then in liquid water, and finally in macromolecules where it sheds some original light on the fundamental question "How is it that without water and hydrogen bonds life would not exist?". This book will be of interest to researchers in the fields of physics, chemistry, biochemistry and molecular biology. It can also serve as a teaching aid for students attending course in chemical physics, chemistry or molecular biology. Engineers involved the water industry would benefit from reading this book, as would scientists working in pharmaceutics, cosmetics and materials.

Key Features

  • overview of what is known and being researched on the topic of hydrogen bonds and water molecules
  • reviews methods used to observe interactions between water molecules and hydrogen bonds
  • examines role of H-bond network developed by H2O molecules

Readership

For Researchers, Engineers and Professors who teach chemical physics, chemistry or molecular biology

Table of Contents

Part I: The Hydrogen Bond Chapter 1. The hydrogen bond: formation, thermodynamic properties, classification
Chapter 2. Geometrical properties of H-bonds and H-bonded organized supramolecular structures
Chapter 3. Methods to observe and describe H-bonds Calorimetry
Chapter 4. Infrared spectroscopy of H-bonded systems: experimental point of view
Chapter 5. Infrared spectroscopy of H-bonded systems: theoretical descriptions
Chapter 6. Reactivity of H-bonds: transfers of protons and of H-atoms
Chapter 7. H/D isotopic substitution in H-bonds

Part II: The Water Molecule Chapter 8. The H2O molecule in water vapour and ice
Chapter 9. The H2O molecule in liquid water
Chapter 10. The water molecule in (bio)macromolecules
Chapter 11. Observing the water molecule

Part III: General Conclusion Chapter 12. Conclusion: the H-bond, the water molecule and life

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080469294
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444519573

About the Author

Yves Marechal

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS-France)

