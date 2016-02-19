The Humane Use of Human Ideas: The Discoveries Project and Eco-Technology is a 16-chapter book that begins with a discussion on the four international symposia organized by the DISCOVERIES Project. Subsequent chapters describe the model of interdisciplinary research; the birth of programmed society; breaking the chains of traditional systems science; and impacts and characteristics of automation and automated information processing technology. Other chapters explore the impact of automated information processing on society; development of communication; a computational approach to language behavior; and fundamental concepts of eco-technology.

Table of Contents



1. The Philosophy of "Discoveries": The First Discoveries Symposium

Beyond the Culture Shock

The Reinstatement of Spiritual Culture

A New Viewpoint for Human Activities

2. Future Challenge: The Second Discoveries Symposium

Science, Culture and Society

Science and Technology on Trial

Energy Versus Humankind

Communication and Information

Global Planning

Roma Locuta Est

3. A Communications Society: The Third Discoveries Symposium

Introduction

Communications Society Defined

The Development of Communication

Communication, Understanding and Society

Communication and Socio-economic Phenomena

Communication Achieved

4. Automated Information: The Fourth Discoveries Symposium

Introduction

Symposium Goals and Organization

Review of the Opening Session

Summaries of the Case Study and Session Chairmen

Concluding Remarks

Postscript

5. Evolution and Revolution

6. A Model of Interdisciplinary Research in Order to Make Prediction

7. From Exchange to Communication: The Birth of Programed Society

Introduction

Levels of Historicity

Programmed Society in Human Experience

New Class Relations

Society Without State, or State Without Society

Conclusion

8. Breaking the Chains of Traditional Systems Science

Four Scientific "Truths"

"We Shall Overcome"

Postscript

9. Individuals and Society

Introduction

Analysis of Subjective Evaluations through Fuzzy Set Theory

Social Structural Model

Conclusions

10. Impacts and Characteristics of Automation and Automated Information Processing Technology

Genealogy of Automation

Automation and Cybernation

The Computer as an Automatic Information Processing System

Characteristics of Computerization in Japan

Automation and Japanese-Style Industrial Management

11. The Problem of Appropriate Technology

An Operational Definition of "Appropriate Technology"

Conditions for Success of "Appropriate Technology"

Technology Assessment

Technology Transfer

Conclusion

12. The Impact of Automated Information Processing on Society

Introduction

A Short Story

Automated Information Processing

The Computer

The System

The Technical Impact

The Social Impact

The Impact on Developing Countries

The Philosophical Impact

13. Development of Communication in the Future Perspective

14. Do Computers Lead the Way to a New Social System?

15. Communication and Understanding: A Computational Approach to Language Behavior

Introduction

The Mediating Role of Language Behavior

Computation Modeling of Language Behavior

16. Fundamental Concepts of Eco-Technology

Development and Ecology

Systematic Research

Philosophical Principles of Eco-technology

Basic Structure of Eco-technology

Essential International Cooperation

Bibliography

Biographical Notes

