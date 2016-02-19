The Humane Use of Human Ideas
1st Edition
The Discoveries Project and Eco-Technology
Editors: Shuhei Aida
eBook ISBN: 9781483136325
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 322
Description
The Humane Use of Human Ideas: The Discoveries Project and Eco-Technology is a 16-chapter book that begins with a discussion on the four international symposia organized by the DISCOVERIES Project. Subsequent chapters describe the model of interdisciplinary research; the birth of programmed society; breaking the chains of traditional systems science; and impacts and characteristics of automation and automated information processing technology. Other chapters explore the impact of automated information processing on society; development of communication; a computational approach to language behavior; and fundamental concepts of eco-technology.
Table of Contents
1. The Philosophy of "Discoveries": The First Discoveries Symposium
Beyond the Culture Shock
The Reinstatement of Spiritual Culture
A New Viewpoint for Human Activities
2. Future Challenge: The Second Discoveries Symposium
Science, Culture and Society
Science and Technology on Trial
Energy Versus Humankind
Communication and Information
Global Planning
Roma Locuta Est
3. A Communications Society: The Third Discoveries Symposium
Introduction
Communications Society Defined
The Development of Communication
Communication, Understanding and Society
Communication and Socio-economic Phenomena
Communication Achieved
4. Automated Information: The Fourth Discoveries Symposium
Introduction
Symposium Goals and Organization
Review of the Opening Session
Summaries of the Case Study and Session Chairmen
Concluding Remarks
Postscript
5. Evolution and Revolution
6. A Model of Interdisciplinary Research in Order to Make Prediction
7. From Exchange to Communication: The Birth of Programed Society
Introduction
Levels of Historicity
Programmed Society in Human Experience
New Class Relations
Society Without State, or State Without Society
Conclusion
8. Breaking the Chains of Traditional Systems Science
Four Scientific "Truths"
"We Shall Overcome"
Postscript
9. Individuals and Society
Introduction
Analysis of Subjective Evaluations through Fuzzy Set Theory
Social Structural Model
Conclusions
10. Impacts and Characteristics of Automation and Automated Information Processing Technology
Genealogy of Automation
Automation and Cybernation
The Computer as an Automatic Information Processing System
Characteristics of Computerization in Japan
Automation and Japanese-Style Industrial Management
11. The Problem of Appropriate Technology
An Operational Definition of "Appropriate Technology"
Conditions for Success of "Appropriate Technology"
Technology Assessment
Technology Transfer
Conclusion
12. The Impact of Automated Information Processing on Society
Introduction
A Short Story
Automated Information Processing
The Computer
The System
The Technical Impact
The Social Impact
The Impact on Developing Countries
The Philosophical Impact
13. Development of Communication in the Future Perspective
14. Do Computers Lead the Way to a New Social System?
15. Communication and Understanding: A Computational Approach to Language Behavior
Introduction
The Mediating Role of Language Behavior
Computation Modeling of Language Behavior
16. Fundamental Concepts of Eco-Technology
Development and Ecology
Systematic Research
Philosophical Principles of Eco-technology
Basic Structure of Eco-technology
Essential International Cooperation
About the Editor
Shuhei Aida
