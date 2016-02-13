The Human Subject in the Psychological Laboratory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080210797, 9781483285436

The Human Subject in the Psychological Laboratory

1st Edition

Authors: I. Silverman
Editors: Arnold P. Goldstein
eBook ISBN: 9781483285436
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 13th February 2016
Table of Contents

Psychological subject as a role
Role-related motives of the psychological subject
Role-related motives and psychological data
Involuntary behaviour
Voluntary behaviour
Other mediaters of role-related behaviour
Towards a veridical psychology

Description

Written for anyone who does or plans to do behavioral research, this book is based on the thesis that the psychological laboratory is a special place for people brought there as subjects. Accordingly, subjects act in ways that bear little relationship to their behaviours in the life situations to which psychologists seek to generalize their findings. An analysis is given of the motives, feelings and intentions common to people who assume the role of psychological subjects. The ways in which their responses confound data and lead to spurious conclusions are described

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285436

About the Authors

I. Silverman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

York University, Canada

About the Editors

Arnold P. Goldstein Editor

