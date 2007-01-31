The Human Side of Reference and Information Services in Academic Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342571, 9781780631004

The Human Side of Reference and Information Services in Academic Libraries

1st Edition

Adding Value in the Digital World

Editors: Lesley Farmer
eBook ISBN: 9781780631004
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342588
Paperback ISBN: 9781843342571
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st January 2007
Page Count: 160
Table of Contents

Technology impact on information needs and behaviours of the academic community; Technology impact on reference and information services staffing; Technology impact on reference resources; Technology impact on packaging reference and information; Technology impact on physical access to reference and information services; Technology impact on intellectual access for reference and information services; Technology impact on evaluating reference and information services.

Description

This book examines the questions: how academic libraries provide value-added reference and information services in the digital age. It provides best practices from a global perspective. The book starts by looking at the information needs and info-seeking behaviours of university students and faculty. Then it examines the use cycle: consumer, instruction, and producer. It examines the resource cycle: collection development, instructor, maintenance. What are the essential elements of reference: orientation, instruction, collaborative planning, products?

Key Features

  • Focuses on information needs and information-seeking behaviours of academic library stakeholders (faculty, students, community)
  • Focuses on technologies: impact on reference and information services (selection, access, interaction, instruction, administration), focusing on the human issues
  • Emphasizes collaborative aspects of reference/info services (with faculty for program/course instruction, with computer services for digital integration, with other libraries for resource

Readership

Academic librarians, academic teaching faculty and administration, high school library media teachers

About the Editors

Lesley Farmer Editor

Dr Lesley Farmer coordinates the Library Media Teacher Program at California State University Long Beach. Dr Farmer has written 19 books and over a hundred articles on librarianship, is published in JELIS, and edits Education Libraries. Her research interests include information literacy, collaboration and educational technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

California State University Long Beach, USA

