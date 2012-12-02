The Human Retroviruses
1st Edition
Description
This book presents twenty-four tightly focused reviews on the biology, molecular biology, pathology, and epidemiology of the human retroviruses, particularly HIV and HTLV (Types I and II), as well as animal model systems (simian retroviruses, STLV and SIV, and mouse models). Editor Robert C. Gallo is recognized as a co-discoverer of the AIDS virus.
Readership
Researchers working with HIV and AIDS in virology, immunology, epidemiology, biochemistry, and oncology.
Table of Contents
(Section Headings): Molecular Biology. Biology. Epidemiology. Animal Models. Therapy. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 2nd December 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918327
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122740558
About the Editor
Robert Gallo
Affiliations and Expertise
National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.
Gilbert Jay
Affiliations and Expertise
Jerome H. Holland Laboratory, American Red Cross, Rockville, Maryland, U.S.A.