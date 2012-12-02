The Human Retroviruses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122740558, 9780080918327

The Human Retroviruses

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Gallo Gilbert Jay
eBook ISBN: 9780080918327
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122740558
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 366
Description

This book presents twenty-four tightly focused reviews on the biology, molecular biology, pathology, and epidemiology of the human retroviruses, particularly HIV and HTLV (Types I and II), as well as animal model systems (simian retroviruses, STLV and SIV, and mouse models). Editor Robert C. Gallo is recognized as a co-discoverer of the AIDS virus.

Readership

Researchers working with HIV and AIDS in virology, immunology, epidemiology, biochemistry, and oncology.

Table of Contents

(Section Headings): Molecular Biology. Biology. Epidemiology. Animal Models. Therapy. Index.

Details

366
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080918327
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122740558

About the Editor

Robert Gallo

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.

Gilbert Jay

Affiliations and Expertise

Jerome H. Holland Laboratory, American Red Cross, Rockville, Maryland, U.S.A.

