The Human Quality - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080214801, 9781483285450

The Human Quality

1st Edition

Authors: A. Peccei
eBook ISBN: 9781483285450
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 16th February 2016
Table of Contents

(partial) A life story. The changed human condition. Uncommon new ventures. The Club of Rome. Troubles of growth. New strategies. New order. What goals? The human revolution. Ideas on the move. Six missions for mankind.

Description

An autobiographical statement of the author's belief in the global approach to development and world problems. How can the human species survive the crisis of its own extraordinary techno-scientific success? In this truly unique book Aurelio Peccei shows us that the solution cannot be found in external factors. It must lie in re-establishing a sound cultural balance within man himself so that he becomes capable of living in harmony with the new human condition and changed world environment. Only by a cultural revolution which changes the human quality can we control and orient the material revolutions. Aurelio Peccei's distinguished career in industry, conservation, international affairs and as a counsellor on major world problems needs little introduction. He was a founder-member of the Club of Rome in 1968 and has been a member of its Executive Committee ever since. Inevitably he draws upon his wisdom and experience to highlight the arguments in his book

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285450

About the Authors

A. Peccei Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Club of Rome

