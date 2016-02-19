The Human Nervous System
1st Edition
Description
The Human Nervous System is a definitive account of human neuroanatomy, with a comprehensive coverage of the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system. The cytoarchitecture, chemoarchitecture, connectivity, and major functions of neuronal structures are examined by acknowledged authorities in the field, such as: Alheid, Amaral, Armstrong, Beitz, Burke, de Olmos, Difiglia, Garey, Gerrits, Gibbins, Holstege, Kaas, Martin, McKinley, Norgren, Ohye, Paxinos, Pearson, Pioro, Price, Saper, Sasaki, Schoenen, Tadork, Voogd, Webster, Zilles, and their associates.
Key Features
- Large, clearly designed 8-1/2" x 11" format
- 35 information-packed chapters
- 500 photomicrographs and diagrams
- 6,200 bibliographic entries
- Table of contents for every chapter
- Exceptionally cross-referenced
- Detailed subject index
- Substantial original research work
- Mini atlases of some brain regions
Readership
Neuroscientists, neuropathologists, neurologists, graduate students in neuroscience, and medical students
Table of Contents
An Evolutionary Perspective: E. Armstrong, Evolution of the Brain. Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nervous System: J. Schoenen and R.L.M. Faull, Spinal Cord: Cytoarchitectural, Dendroarchitectural, and Myeloarchitectural Organization. J. Schoenen and R.L.M. Faull, Spinal Cord: Chemoarchitectural Organization. J. Schoenen and G. Grant, Spinal Cord: Connections. I. Gibbins, Peripheral Autonomic Nervous System. D. Burke and S.C. Gandevia, Peripheral Motor System. Brainstem and Cerebellum: G. Paxinos, I. Tauork, G. Halliday and W.R. Mehler, Human Homologs to Brainstem Nuclei Identified in Other Animals as Revealed by Acetylcholimsterase Activity. G.F. Martin, G. Holstege, and W.R. Mehler, Reticular Formation of the Pons and Medulla. I. Tauork, D.A. McRitchie, G. Rikard-Bell, and G. Paxinos, Autonomic Regulator Centers in the Medulla Oblangata. G. Holstege, Subcortical Limbic System Projections to Caudal Brainstem and Spinal Cord. G. Holstege, Neuronal Organization of the Blink Reflex. G. Holstege and D. Griffiths, Neuronal Organization of Micturition. A.J. Beitz, Central Gray. J. Voogd, H.K.P. Feirabend, and J.H.R. Schoen, Cerebellum and Precerebellar Nuclei. Forebrain: C.B. Saper, Hypothalamus. M.J. McKinley and B.J. Oldfield, Circumventricular Organs. C. Ohye, Thalamus. E. Armstrong, Limbic Thalamus: Anterior and Mediodorsal Nuclei. G.F. Alheid and L. Heimer, Basal Ganglia. J. De Olmos, Amygdala. D.G. Amaral and R. Insausti, Hippocampal Formation. K. Zilles, Cortex. T.A. Zeffiro, Cortical Motor System. Sensory Systems: J.H. Kaas, Somatosensory System. R. Norgren, Gustatory System. N.M. Gerrits, Vestibular Nuclear Complex. W.R. Webster and L.J. Garey, Auditory System. L.J. Garey, Visual System. J.L. Price, Olfactory System. Neurotransmitters: I. T''rk and J.-P. Hornung, Raphe Nuclei and the Serotonin Systems. J. Pearson, G. Halliday, N. Sakamoto, and J.P. Michell, Catecholaminergic Neurons. E.P. Pioro, J.K. Mai, and A.C. Cuello, Distribution of Substance P and Enkephalin. C.B. Saper, Acetylcholine. M. Difiglia and N. Aronin, Amino Acid Transmitters. Vasculature: T. Sasaki and N.F. Kassell, Cerebrovascular System. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th July 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139892
About the Editor
George Paxinos
Professor George Paxinos, AO (BA, MA, PhD, DSc) completed his BA at The University of California at Berkeley, his PhD at McGill University, and spent a postdoctoral year at Yale University. He is the author of almost 50 books on the structure of the brain of humans and experimental animals, including The Rat Brain in Stereotaxic Coordinates, now in its 7th Edition, which is ranked by Thomson ISI as one of the 50 most cited items in the Web of Science. Dr. Paxinos paved the way for future neuroscience research by being the first to produce a three-dimensional (stereotaxic) framework for placement of electrodes and injections in the brain of experimental animals, which is now used as an international standard. He was a member of the first International Consortium for Brain Mapping, a UCLA based consortium that received the top ranking and was funded by the NIMH led Human Brain Project. Dr. Paxinos has been honored with more than nine distinguished awards throughout his years of research, including: The Warner Brown Memorial Prize (University of California at Berkeley, 1968), The Walter Burfitt Prize (1992), The Award for Excellence in Publishing in Medical Science (Assoc Amer Publishers, 1999), The Ramaciotti Medal for Excellence in Biomedical Research (2001), The Alexander von Humbolt Foundation Prize (Germany 2004), and more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neuroscience Research Australia and The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia
Reviews
"Excellent and comprehensive text... a synthesis of structural and architectonic studies of the human brain together with recent information on the connectivity of different regions, derived largely form animal experiments... beautifully illustrated... superbly illustrated... superb in both content and illustration. These chapters will be standard reference works for many years to come... All these chapters are excellent, the high standard of illustration, as with the rest of the volume, being particularly praiseworthy... This is an excellent book which admirably fulfils the aim of the Editor... The text and, particularly, the illustrations, are of a uniformly high standard throughout... The volume provides a timely and high quality reference work on the structure and connectivity of the human brain... excellent value." --NEUROSCIENCE
"An impressive survey of our knowledge of the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nervous system... This monumental work promises to stand for years as the standard text." --SCITECH
"If you're looking for a comprehensive account of the human nervous system, the book you need is The Human Nervous System edited by George Paxinos." --AI EXPERT