The Human Mitochondrial Genome
1st Edition
From Basic Biology to Disease
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
In recent years, the human mitochondrial chromosome has been shown to be a hub for cell metabolism and a key regulator of disease. While international efforts are in process to standardize methods for mtDNA study, sequencing, and assessment of pathogenicity, the peculiar features and noncanonical behavior of the mitochondrial chromosome present unique challenges. However, with recent advances in sequencing technology, new, innovative approaches are available to study mtDNA disease associations, and manipulate mtDNA to correct disease conditions.
With The Human Mitochondrial Chromosome, Editors Giuseppe Gasparre and Anna Maria Porcelli offer a comprehensive, up-to-date examination of human mitochondrial genomics, connecting basic research to translational medicine across a range of disease types. Here, more than twenty international experts discuss the essential biology of human mtDNA, including MtDNA repair, maintenance, segregation, and heredity, as well as mtDNA evolution and exploitation, mtDNA mutations, methods, and models for functional studies of mtDNA. Disease discussion is accompanied by approaches for therapeutic innovation, diagnostic, and treatment strategies, with disease areas discussed including cancer, neurodegenerative, age-related, mtDNA depletion, deletion, and point mutation diseases. Allotopic expression and mitochondrial gene therapy, mitoTALENs, and mitoZNF nucleases, are among the therapeutic approaches examined in-depth.
With increasing funding for mtDNA studies, many clinicians and clinician scientists are turning their attention to mtDNA disease association. The Human Mitochondrial Chromosome provides the tools and background knowledge required to perform new, impactful research in this exciting space, from distinguishing a haplogroup-defining variant or disease-related mutation to exploring emerging therapeutic pathways.
Key Features
- Fully examines recent advances and technological innovations in the field, enabling new mtDNA studies, variant and mutation identification, pathogenic assessment, and therapies
- Disease discussion accompanied by diagnostic and therapeutic strategies currently implemented clinically
- Features an international team of authoritative contributors, from basic biologists to clinician-scientists
Readership
Active researchers in biochemistry, molecular biology, cell biology, oncology, neurology, neuroscience, and pharmacology; clinician scientists
Table of Contents
Part 1 Biology of human mtDNA
1. Replication, nucleoid organization and related methodologies
I.Holt
2. Transcription/translation of mtDNA and related methodologies
C.Gustaffson
3. MtDNA repair
N.G.Larsson
4. Maintenance, segregation and heredity of mtDNA
P.Chinnery
Part 2 mtDNA evolution and exploitation
5. Haplogroups and the history of human evolution through mtDNA
A.Torroni
6. Nuclear Micothondrial Sequences (NUMTS)
M.Attimonelli
7. Evolution of mtDNA and adaptation
D.C.Wallace
8. MtDNA exploitation in forensics
W.Parson
Part 3 mtDNA mutations
9. Mechanisms of onset and accumulation of mtDNA mutations
E.Schon
10. Identification, annotation and pathogenicity determination of mtDNA mutations (databases and open resources)
M.Attimonelli/M.Lott
11. Methods and models for functional studies on mtDNA mutations
L.Iommarini
Part 4 MtDNA-determined diseases
12. MtDNA and ageing
A.Trifunovic
13. MtDNA depletion diseases
M.Zeviani
14. MtDNA deletions diseases
V.Carelli
15. MtDNA point mutations diseases
W.Koopman/J.Smeitink
16. MtDNA in non-mitochondrial diseases
G.Romeo
17. MtDNA mutations as modifiers in cancer
A.M.Porcelli/G.Gasparre
Part 5 MtDNA manipulation and therapy
18. Allotopic expression and mitochondrial gene therapy
J.Guy
19. mitoTALENs
C.T.Moraes
20. mitoZNF nucleases
P.A.Gammage
Part 6 Emerging topics on mtDNA
21. Mitochondrial-nuclear integrative genomics
V.Mootha
22. Epigenetic features of mtDNA
A.Castegna
23. Mitochondrial DNA replacement
D.Turnbull
24. Horizontal transfer of mtDNA
M.V.Berridge
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196564
About the Editor
Giuseppe Gasparre
Dr. G. Gasparre is a geneticist and member of a worldwide consortium for the annotation of mtDNA variants and the determination of their pathogenicity (MseqDR). He is also co-curator of the Human Mitochondrial Database HmtDB. He has also worked on the catalogue of human NUMTS, and on the use of mtDNA pseudogenes as a phylogenetic marker, exploring and investigating the mtDNA molecule from several point of views, both evolutionary and in diseases, particularly cancer. His research has been funded by the Marie Curie ITN programs of the EU.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director - Centre for Applied Biomedical Research (CRBA), Associate Professor of Medical Genetics, Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences - DIMEC
Anna Porcelli
A.M.Porcelli is Associate Professor of Biochemistry at the University of Bologna. She conducts her research in the field of cellular biochemistry with particular interest for the role of mitochondria and mitochondrial DNA in the metabolic and hypoxic adaptation during the different stages of tumor progression using cybrid and in vivo models. In particular, she analyzed the functional impact of mtDNA mutations in gene encoded for complex I subunits by using a challenging approach such as the allotopic expression. She is the scientific coordinator of an ITN Marie Curie consortium, funded by the European Community. The main goal of this consortium is to educate and train young students in the cancer metabolism field, with a particular focus on mitochondria in tumor progression.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology - FABIT, Interdepartmental Industrial Research Center on Health Sciences and Technologies, University of Bologna, Italy