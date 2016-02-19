The Human IgG Subclasses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080375045, 9781483287201

The Human IgG Subclasses

1st Edition

Molecular Analysis of Structure, Function and Regulation

Editors: Farouk Shakib
eBook ISBN: 9781483287201
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 15th October 1990
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book features contributions from internationally renowned scientists from Europe and the USA covering aspects of immunoglobulin subclasses from a molecular and mechanistic approach. The first section presents a detailed discussion of the molecular structure and segmental flexibility of IgG subclasses, including how this controls their effector function. Structure-function relationships are fully developed in the second section by means of a functional approach to the study of complement activation and opsonization by IgG subclasses. The final section contains a generous account of the regulation of IgG subclass expressions.

Readership

For researchers in immunology and molecular geneticists.

Table of Contents

Section I: Structure. Introduction, R S H Pumphrey. Molecular structure of human IgG subclasses, R Jefferis. Fragmentation and conformational changes of IgG subclasses, T E Michaelsen. Molecular genetics of immunoglobulin allotype expression, M-P Lefranc & G Lefranc. Production and epitope location of monoclonal antibodies to the human IgG subclasses, R G Hamilton. Structure/function relationships of IgG subclasses, R Jefferis. Section II: Function. Membrane Fc receptors for IgG subclasses, J D Pound & M R Walker. The ability of IgG subclasses to cause the elimination of targets in vivo and to mediate their destruction by phagocytosis/cytolysis in vitro, E Wiener. Selective IgG subclass expression: biologic, clinical and functional significance, M G Scott, D E Briles & M H Nahm. Affinity of IgG subclass antibodies, M E Devey. Construction, expression and function of chimaeric antibodies, M Brüggemann. Section III: Regulation. Molecular genetics of immunoglobulin variable regions, M J Sims & M J Taussig. The cellular and molecular biology of cytokine-directed murine IgG isotype production, C M Snapper. Regulation of immunoglobulin isotypes by self structures, N R StC Sinclair. Subclass restrictions of IgG antibody responses, L Hammarström & C I E Smith.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287201

About the Editor

Farouk Shakib

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.