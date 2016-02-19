The Human IgG Subclasses
1st Edition
Molecular Analysis of Structure, Function and Regulation
Description
This book features contributions from internationally renowned scientists from Europe and the USA covering aspects of immunoglobulin subclasses from a molecular and mechanistic approach. The first section presents a detailed discussion of the molecular structure and segmental flexibility of IgG subclasses, including how this controls their effector function. Structure-function relationships are fully developed in the second section by means of a functional approach to the study of complement activation and opsonization by IgG subclasses. The final section contains a generous account of the regulation of IgG subclass expressions.
Readership
For researchers in immunology and molecular geneticists.
Table of Contents
Section I: Structure. Introduction, R S H Pumphrey. Molecular structure of human IgG subclasses, R Jefferis. Fragmentation and conformational changes of IgG subclasses, T E Michaelsen. Molecular genetics of immunoglobulin allotype expression, M-P Lefranc & G Lefranc. Production and epitope location of monoclonal antibodies to the human IgG subclasses, R G Hamilton. Structure/function relationships of IgG subclasses, R Jefferis. Section II: Function. Membrane Fc receptors for IgG subclasses, J D Pound & M R Walker. The ability of IgG subclasses to cause the elimination of targets in vivo and to mediate their destruction by phagocytosis/cytolysis in vitro, E Wiener. Selective IgG subclass expression: biologic, clinical and functional significance, M G Scott, D E Briles & M H Nahm. Affinity of IgG subclass antibodies, M E Devey. Construction, expression and function of chimaeric antibodies, M Brüggemann. Section III: Regulation. Molecular genetics of immunoglobulin variable regions, M J Sims & M J Taussig. The cellular and molecular biology of cytokine-directed murine IgG isotype production, C M Snapper. Regulation of immunoglobulin isotypes by self structures, N R StC Sinclair. Subclass restrictions of IgG antibody responses, L Hammarström & C I E Smith.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 15th October 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287201