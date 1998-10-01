The Human Genome

THE BASICS OF HEREDITY The Answer in a Nut Shell: Genes, Proteins, and the Meaning of Life Mendel and the Concept of the Gene. How Genes Work: The Story of How Genes Encode Proteins or "The Central Dogma of Molecular Biology" How Genes Move: Chromosomes and the Physical Basis of the Laws of Mendel Absent Essentials and Monkey Wrenches: How Mutations Produce a Phenotype

HOW GENES DETERMINE OUR SEX Sex and Chromosomes, Sex and Hormones, Sex and... Sex Causes Problems: The Inactivation of the Second X Chromosome Gender Identity and Sexual Orientation

WHEN MEIOSIS OR MENDELIAN INHERITANCE FAILS Failed Chromosome Segregation and the Etiology of Down's Syndrome Extreme Mutation: Triplet Repeat Syndromes Imprinting or Epigenetic Changes in Genes and Chromosomes

HUMAN GENES Introduction to Gene Cloning DNA Polymorphisms as Genetic Markers in Humans (and the Miracle of PCR) Human Gene Mapping: A General Approach Cystic Fibrosis Mammoth Genes: Muscular Dystrophy and Neurofibromatosis Genes and Cancer

INTERACTIONS OF GENES AND THE ENVIRONMENT Multifactorial Inheritance: Towards Finding the Genes for Manic Depression and Schizophrenia The Monoamine Oxidose A Gene and a Genetic Basis for Criminality? Genetics of the Human AIDS Virus.

PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS Methods of Prenatal Diagnosis Potential for Gene Therapy

EPILOGUE: FEARS, FAITH AND FANTASIES