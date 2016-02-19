The Human Eye and the Sun
1st Edition
Hot and Cold Light
Authors: S. I. Vavilov
Editors: S. Tolansky
eBook ISBN: 9781483180663
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 168
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180663
About the Author
S. I. Vavilov
About the Editor
S. Tolansky
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.