The Human Eye and the Sun - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080103815, 9781483180663

The Human Eye and the Sun

1st Edition

Hot and Cold Light

Authors: S. I. Vavilov
Editors: S. Tolansky
eBook ISBN: 9781483180663
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 168
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180663

About the Author

S. I. Vavilov

About the Editor

S. Tolansky

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.