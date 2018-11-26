The Human Challenge of Telemedicine
1st Edition
Toward Time-sensitive and Person-centered Ethics in Home Telecare
Description
Telepatients using connected objects to collect time-sensitive data about their health are not neutral carriers of diagnosable symptoms. Patients are persons, or personal beings as well as co-carers, whose personal experience, history and know-how must be acknowledged in time-sensitive telecare practices. Such practices require a relational ethics, inspired by medical ethics and an ethics of virtues, focusing on vulnerability and emotional health, to oversee telecare good practices, define a new therapeutic alliance compliant with patients’ values, and reconcile the technical and human sides of telemedicine.
Key Features
- The ethical challenges of telemedicine in chronic patients today
- The key features of a person-centered and relational ethics in telemedical settings
- The concepts of “emotional health” care and “chrono-sensitivity” of the “connected” sick body
Readership
Academic, institutional researchers, (Tele)medical professionals, Industrial partners (connected health, health data systems, engineers), Patient associations, Medical Institutions staff
Table of Contents
Part 1. The Person in the Age of Telecare
1. The Advent of Digital Healthcare
2. The Human Ethical Challenge
Part 2. Telecare Phenomenology
3. A Cross-Dimensional Look at the 'Patient Experience'.
4. The Patient Experience Under Telemonitoring
5. The Person Standing the Test of Digital Clocks
6. Experiential knowledge of the 'Subject of Care
Part 3. Toward an Ethics of “Time-sensitive” Telecare'
7. Subjectivising the Future: or the 'Patient Project' Temporality
8. 'Chrono-Sensitivity': From Concepts to Ethics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081028926
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785483042
About the Author
Philippe Bardy
Philippe Bardy, Senior Lecturer of English at Paris Descartes University (France)
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer of English, Paris Descartes University, France