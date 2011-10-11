The Human Cerebral Cortex

As MRI research becomes more detailed and specialized, it becomes essential to have detailed atlases that also explain individual variability, but other atlases do not provide this detail and leave users without illustration of, or guidance regarding how to deal with the variability they inevitably encounter in research and practice. This book serves as the first cortex atlas to address this growing need, appealing to clinicians, researchers and graduate students in neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery and radiology.

The atlas provides nearly 200 photographs of 3D reconstructions of human brains in a standard series of coronal, sagittal, and horizontal sections. It illustrates in detail and labels 95% of the cortex sulci and gyri, and images are presented in the MNI stereotaxic space. In addition to the standard brain and its sections are numerous examples of brains that exhibit patterns of deviating sulci and gyri. Examples of these variants are presented next to the standard illustration, accompanied by brief commentary aimed at helping users identify these variants and use them in their own work