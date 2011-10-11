The Human Cerebral Cortex - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123869388, 9780123869739

The Human Cerebral Cortex

1st Edition

An MRI Atlas of the Sulci and Gyri in MNI Stereotaxic Space

Authors: Michael Petrides
eBook ISBN: 9780123869739
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123869388
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th October 2011
Page Count: 168
Description

As MRI research becomes more detailed and specialized, it becomes essential to have detailed atlases that also explain individual variability, but other atlases do not provide this detail and leave users without illustration of, or guidance regarding how to deal with the variability they inevitably encounter in research and practice. This book serves as the first cortex atlas to address this growing need, appealing to clinicians, researchers and graduate students in neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery and radiology.

The atlas provides nearly 200 photographs of 3D reconstructions of human brains in a standard series of coronal, sagittal, and horizontal sections. It illustrates in detail and labels 95% of the cortex sulci and gyri, and images are presented in the MNI stereotaxic space. In addition to the standard brain and its sections are numerous examples of brains that exhibit patterns of deviating sulci and gyri. Examples of these variants are presented next to the standard illustration, accompanied by brief commentary aimed at helping users identify these variants and use them in their own work

Key Features

  • Nearly 200 photographic plates of the cortex in standard series of coronal, sagittal, and horizontal sections, presented in MNI stereotaxic coordinates
  • Illustrates in detail and labels all of the cortex sulci and gyri, providing more detail than any other MRI atlas
  • Provides commentary and practical guidance on the variability in the patterns of sulci and gyri, aiding readers in dealing with variability they encounter in research and practice

Readership

Clinicians, researchers and graduate students in neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery and radiology

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Methods

Chapter 3. Overview of Sulci and Gyri of the Human Cerebral Cortex and Nomenclature

Chapter 4. Coronal Sections

Chapter 5. Horizontal Sections

Chapter 4. Sagittal Sections

Chapter 7. Frontal Lobe

Chapter 8. Parietal Lobe

Chapter 9. Temporal Lobe

Chapter 10. The Sylvian fissure and the Insula

Chapter 11. Occipital Lobe

References

Index of Sulci and Gyri

Index of Abbreviations

Details

No. of pages:
168
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123869739
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123869388

About the Author

Michael Petrides

Dr. Petrides is a Professor at the Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Society of Canada and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. His research focuses on the neural bases of cognitive processes and involves the analysis of the functions of the frontal, temporal, and parietal neocortex and related subcortical neural structures. His research is also focussed on examination of the sulcal and gyral morphology of the human cerebral cortex and comparative architectonic studies. He has authored numerous journal articles (h-index = 88; i10-index 189) and is the author of The Human Cerebral Cortex (2011), Neuroanatomy of Language Regions of the Brain (2013) as well as co-author of 3 other atlases.

Affiliations and Expertise

Montreal Neurological Institute and McGill University, Montreal, Canada

Ratings and Reviews

