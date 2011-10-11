The Human Cerebral Cortex
1st Edition
An MRI Atlas of the Sulci and Gyri in MNI Stereotaxic Space
Description
As MRI research becomes more detailed and specialized, it becomes essential to have detailed atlases that also explain individual variability, but other atlases do not provide this detail and leave users without illustration of, or guidance regarding how to deal with the variability they inevitably encounter in research and practice. This book serves as the first cortex atlas to address this growing need, appealing to clinicians, researchers and graduate students in neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery and radiology.
The atlas provides nearly 200 photographs of 3D reconstructions of human brains in a standard series of coronal, sagittal, and horizontal sections. It illustrates in detail and labels 95% of the cortex sulci and gyri, and images are presented in the MNI stereotaxic space. In addition to the standard brain and its sections are numerous examples of brains that exhibit patterns of deviating sulci and gyri. Examples of these variants are presented next to the standard illustration, accompanied by brief commentary aimed at helping users identify these variants and use them in their own work
Key Features
- Nearly 200 photographic plates of the cortex in standard series of coronal, sagittal, and horizontal sections, presented in MNI stereotaxic coordinates
- Illustrates in detail and labels all of the cortex sulci and gyri, providing more detail than any other MRI atlas
- Provides commentary and practical guidance on the variability in the patterns of sulci and gyri, aiding readers in dealing with variability they encounter in research and practice
Readership
Clinicians, researchers and graduate students in neuroscience, neurology, neurosurgery and radiology
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Methods
Chapter 3. Overview of Sulci and Gyri of the Human Cerebral Cortex and Nomenclature
Chapter 4. Coronal Sections
Chapter 5. Horizontal Sections
Chapter 4. Sagittal Sections
Chapter 7. Frontal Lobe
Chapter 8. Parietal Lobe
Chapter 9. Temporal Lobe
Chapter 10. The Sylvian fissure and the Insula
Chapter 11. Occipital Lobe
References
Index of Sulci and Gyri
Index of Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 11th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123869739
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123869388
About the Author
Michael Petrides
Dr. Petrides is a Professor at the Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Society of Canada and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. His research focuses on the neural bases of cognitive processes and involves the analysis of the functions of the frontal, temporal, and parietal neocortex and related subcortical neural structures. His research is also focussed on examination of the sulcal and gyral morphology of the human cerebral cortex and comparative architectonic studies. He has authored numerous journal articles (h-index = 88; i10-index 189) and is the author of The Human Cerebral Cortex (2011), Neuroanatomy of Language Regions of the Brain (2013) as well as co-author of 3 other atlases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Montreal Neurological Institute and McGill University, Montreal, Canada