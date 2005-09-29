The Human Bone Manual
1st Edition
Description
Building on the success of their previous book, White and Folkens' The Human Bone Manual is intended for use outside the laboratory and classroom, by professional forensic scientists, anthropologists and researchers. The compact volume includes all the key information needed for identification purposes, including hundreds of photographs designed to show a maximum amount of anatomical information.
Key Features
- Features more than 500 color photographs and illustrations in a portable format; most in 1:1 ratio
- Provides multiple views of every bone in the human body
- Includes tips on identifying any human bone or tooth
- Incorporates up-to-date references for further study
Readership
Anthropologists, Archaeologists, Paleoanthropologists, Paleontologists, Forensic Pathologists, Forensic Anthropologists, Crime Scene Investigators, Osteopaths, Crime Labs, Police Departments, Medical Schools
Table of Contents
- PREFACE
- Chapter 1. INTRODUCTION
- 1.1 Human Osteology
- 1.2 A Guide to the Manual
- 1.3 Resources for the Osteologist
- 1.4 Identifying Bones
- Chapter 2. FIELD PROCEDURES FOR SKELETAL REMAINS
- 2.1 Search
- 2.2 Discovery
- 2.3 Excavation and Retrieval
- 2.4 Transport
- Chapter 3. ETHICS IN OSTEOLOGY
- 3.1 Ethics in Forensic Osteology
- 3.2 Ethics in Archeological Osteology
- Chapter 4. BONE BIOLOGY & VARIATION
- 4.1 Variation
- 4.2 A Few Facts about Bone
- 4.3 Bones as Elements of the Musculoskeletal System
- 4.4 Gross Anatomy of Bones
- 4.5 Molecular Structure of Bone
- 4.6 Histology and Metabolism of Bone
- 4.7 Bone Growth
- 4.8 Bone Repair
- Chapter 5. POSTMORTEM SKELETAL MODIFICATION
- 5.1 Bone Fracture
- 5.2 Bone Modification by Physical Agents
- 5.3 Bone Modification by Nonhuman Biological Agents
- 5.4 Bone Modification by Humans
- Chapter 6. ANATQMICAL TERMINQLQGY
- 6.1 Planes of Reference
- 6.2 Directional Terms
- 6.3 Motions of the Body
- 6.4 General Bone Features
- Chapter 7. SKULL
- 7.1 Handling the Skull
- 7.2 Elements of the Skull
- 7.3 Growth and Architecture, Sutures and Sinuses
- 7.4 Skull Orientation
- 7.5 Learning Cranial Skeletal Anatomy
- 7.6 Frontal (Figures 7.9–7.12)
- 7.7 Parietals (Figures 7.13–7.14)
- 7.8 Temporals (Figures 7.15–7.18)
- 7.9 Auditory Ossicles (Figure 7.19)
- 7.10 Occipital (Figures 7.20)
- 7.11 Maxillae (Figure 7.22)
- 7.12 Palatines (Figures 7.23–7.24)
- 7.13 Vomer (Figure 7.25)
- 7.14 Inferior Nasal Conchae (Figure 7.26)
- 7.15 Ethmoid (Figure 7.27)
- 7.16 Lacrimals (Figure 7.28)
- 7.17 Nasals (Figure 7.29)
- 7.18 Zygomatics (Figure 7.30)
- 7.19 Sphenoid (Figures 7.3–17.34)
- 7.20 Mandible (Figures 7.35–7.37)
- Chapter 8. DENTITION
- 8.1 Dental Form and Function
- 8.2 Dental Terminology
- 8.3 Anatomy of a Tooth
- 8.4 Tooth Identification
- 8.5 To Which Category (Class) Does the Tooth Belong? (Figures 8.4–8.5)
- 8.6 Is the Tooth Permanent or Deciduous? (Figures 8.4–8.5)
- 8.7 Is the Tooth an Upper or a Lower?
- 8.8 Where in the Arch Is the Tooth Located?
- 8.9 Is the Tooth from the Right or the Left Side?
- Chapter 9. HYOID & VERTEBRAE
- 9.1 Hyoid (Figures 9.1–9.3)
- 9.2 General Characteristics of Vertebrae
- 9.3 Cervical Vertebrae (n = 7) (Figures 9.4 and 9.8)
- 9.4 Thoracic Vertebrae (n = 12) (Figures 9.5 and 9.15)
- 9.5 Lumbar Vertebrae (n = 5) (Figures 9.6, 9.20, and 9.21)
- Chapter 10. THORAX: STERNUM & RIBS
- 10.1 Sternum (Figures 10.1–10.3)
- 10.2 Ribs (Figures 10.4–10.7)
- Chapter 11. SHOULDER GIRDLE: CLAVICLE & SCAPULA
- 11.1 Clavicle (Figures 11.1–11.3)
- 11.2 Scapula (Figures 11.4–11.7)
- Chapter 12. ARM: HUMERUS, RADIUS, & ULNA
- 12.1 Humerus (Figures 12.1–12.6)
- 12.2 Radius (Figures 12.8–12.12)
- 12.3 Ulna (Figures 12.13–12.18)
- Chapter 13. HAND: CARPALS, METACARPALS, & PHALANGES
- 13.1 Carpals (Figures 13.4–13.15)
- 13.2 Metacarpals (Figures 13.16–13.20)
- 13.3 Hand Phalanges (Figures 13.16–13.18)
- Chapter 14. PELVIC GIRDLE: SACRUM, COCCYX, & OS COXAE
- 14.1 Sacrum (Figures 14.1–14.4)
- 14.2 Coccyx (Figures 14.5–14.6)
- 14.3 Os Coxae (Figures 14.7–14.10)
- Chapter 15. LEG: FEMUR, PATELLA, TIBIA, & FIBULA
- 15.1 Femur (Figures 15.1–15.6)
- 15.2 Patella (Figures 15.8)
- 15.3 Tibia (Figures 15.10–15.15)
- 15.4 Fibula (Figures 15.16–15.21)
- Chapter 16. FOOT: TARSALS, METATARSALS, & PHALANGES
- 16.1 Tarsals
- 16.2 Metatarsals (Figures 16.17–16.21)
- 16.3 Foot Phalanges (Figures 16.17–16.19)
- Chapter 17. OSTEOLOGICAL & DENTAL PATHOLOGY
- 17.1 Trauma
- 17.2 Infectious Diseases and Associated Manifestations
- 17.3 Circulatory Disturbances and Hematopoietic Disorders
- 17.4 Metabolic and Hormonal Imbalance
- 17.5 Tumors
- 17.6 Arthritis
- 17.7 Dental Pathology
- 17.8 Occupation
- Chapter 18. LABORATORY PROCEDURES & REPORTING
- 18.1 Setting
- 18.2 Preservation
- 18.3 Preparation
- 18.4 Restoration
- 18.5 Sorting
- 18.6 Metric Acquisition and Analysis
- 18.7 Molecular Osteology
- 18.8 Molding and Casting
- 18.9 Photography
- 18.10 Radiography
- 18.11 Microscopy
- 18.12 Computing
- 18.13 Reporting
- 18.14 Curation
- Chapter 19. THE SKELETAL BIOLOGY OF INDIVIDUALS & POPULATIONS
- 19.1 Accuracy and Precision of Estimation
- 19.2 From Known to Unknown
- 19.3 Estimation of Age
- 19.4 Determination of Sex
- 19.5 Estimation of Stature
- 19.6 Estimation of Ancestry
- 19.7 Identifying the Individual
- 19.8 Discrete Traits
- 19.9 Estimating Biological Distance
- 19.10 Diet
- 19.11 Disease and Demography
- GLOSSARY
- Appendix. Electronic Resources for Human Osteology
- GENERAL
- SOFT TISSUE
- FORENSICS
- CASTING
- RADIOLOGY
- PALEOPATHOLOGY
- PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS
- NATIVE AMERICAN GRAVES PROTECTION AND REPATRIATION
- COMPARATIVE ANATOMY
- INSTRUMENTS
- BIBLIOGRAPHY
- INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 29th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488998
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780120884674
About the Author
Tim White
Affiliations and Expertise
Human Evolution Research Center (HERC), and The Department of Integrative Biology, The University of California at Berkeley, CA, USA
Pieter Folkens
Affiliations and Expertise
"A Higher Porpoise", Benicia, CA, USA
Reviews
"Tim White and Pieter Folkens’s The Human Bone Manual is a terrific addition to the tool kit of osteologists and archaeologists. The book—concise, tightly written, and rich in photographic detail—will be the standard human identification reference for generations to come. Every field project or lab that deals with skeletal remains, ancient or modern, will depend on it." --Clark Spencer Larsen, Distinguished Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences, The Ohio State University
"As a human osteology manual, this book is an excellent resource for archaeologists, palaeontologists and forensic anthropologists. It is a thoroughly written, well illustrated and can be highly recommended." --Francis Thackeray, Transvaal Museum, Pretoria, South Africa
"This volume is a compact form of previously highly successful editions of Human Osteology by these same authors. In its newest form it is somewhat abbreviated, but is nevertheless an extraordinarily accurate and complete guide to all of the fundamentals of osteoanthropology. The illustrations retain their same vivid three dimensional quality as in previous editions, and the accuracy and thorough review of all major methods (aging, sexing, excavation, laboratory care, etc.) have been retained. It is the perfect companion text and manual for any undergraduate or graduate human osteology course, and is equally highly recommended as well to students of medicine, dentistry, physical therapy, chiropractic, etc., simply because it presents such clear and instructive presentations of fundamental human anatomy. It is, quite simply, the best human anatomy manual currently available." --C. Owen Lovejoy, Kent State University