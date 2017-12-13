Learn the A&P you’ll really use in practice! The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th Edition uses hundreds of illustrations, colorful cartoons, and an easy-to-read approach to simplify Anatomy & Physiology concepts. Organized by body system, this resource shows how each organ is designed to work by including clear, step-by-step explanations, clinical examples, and online animations. It also demonstrates what happens to the body when a system does not function properly. Written by well-known author and educator Barbara Herlihy, this resource makes it easier and more fun to learn A&P concepts — and gives you the basic background you need to begin a healthcare career.