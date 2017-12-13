The Human Body in Health and Illness
6th Edition
Description
Learn the A&P you’ll really use in practice! The Human Body in Health and Illness, 6th Edition uses hundreds of illustrations, colorful cartoons, and an easy-to-read approach to simplify Anatomy & Physiology concepts. Organized by body system, this resource shows how each organ is designed to work by including clear, step-by-step explanations, clinical examples, and online animations. It also demonstrates what happens to the body when a system does not function properly. Written by well-known author and educator Barbara Herlihy, this resource makes it easier and more fun to learn A&P concepts — and gives you the basic background you need to begin a healthcare career.
Key Features
- Full-color illustrations simplify difficult concepts and complex processes, accurately depicting anatomy, physiology, and disease.
- Colorful cartoons use humor to clarify and reinforce the content, making it more memorable, accessible, and easy to understand.
- Interesting analogies, examples, and anecdotes make learning easier and bring science to life.
- Key terms and objectives begin every chapter, setting learning expectations and goals, with terms defined in a comprehensive glossary.
- Useful learning and review features include Re-Think questions, Ramp It Up! and As You Age boxes, plus Did You Know boxes with clinical scenarios and historical vignettes.
- Focus on medical terminology includes Medical Terminology and Disorders tables with pronunciations, derivations, and word parts, along with references to commonly used medical terminology.
- Evolve companion website enhances your understanding with animations, learning activities, and review tools.
- A study guide offers fun and practical exercises to help you review, understand, and remember basic A&P. Sold separately.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the Human Body
2. Basic Chemistry
3. Cells
4. Cell Metabolism
5. Microbiology Basics
6. Tissues and Membranes
7. Integumentary System and Body Temperature
8. Skeletal System
9. Muscular System
10. Nervous System: Nervous Tissue and Brain
11. Nervous System: Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nerves
12. Autonomic Nervous System
13. Sensory System
14. Endocrine System
15. Blood
16. Anatomy of the Heart
17. Function of the Heart
18. Anatomy of the Blood Vessels
19. Functions of the Blood Vessels
20. Lymphatic System
21. Immune System
22. Respiratory System
23. Digestive System
24. Urinary System
25. Water, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Balance
26. Reproductive Systems
27. Human Development and Heredity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 13th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323498449
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323498432
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323498418
About the Author
Barbara Herlihy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of the Incarnate Word, School of Nursing and Health Professions, San Antonio, TX