The Human Body in Health & Illness - Text and Study Guide package
6th Edition
Authors: Barbara Herlihy
Paperback ISBN: 9780323581912
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th December 2017
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 28th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323581912
About the Author
Barbara Herlihy
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University of the Incarnate Word, School of Nursing and Health Professions, San Antonio, TX
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.