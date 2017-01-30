The Human Body in Health & Disease - Softcover
7th Edition
Description
No one explains A&P more clearly! The Human Body in Health & Disease, 7th Edition makes it easier to understand how the body works, both in normal conditions and when things go wrong. Its easy-to-read writing style, more than 500 full-color illustrations, and unique Clear View of the Human Body transparencies keep you focused on the principles of anatomy, physiology, and pathology. New to this edition are Connect It! features with bonus online content and concept maps with flow charts to simplify complex topics. From noted educators Kevin Patton and Gary Thibodeau, this book presents A&P in a way that lets you know and understand what is important.
Key Features
- More than 545 full-color photographs and drawings bring difficult A&P concepts to life and illustrate the most current scientific knowledge.
- Clear, conversational writing style breaks down information into brief ‘chunks,’ making principles easier to understand.
- UNIQUE! Clear View of the Human Body transparencies allow you to peel back the layers of the body, with a 22-page, full-color insert showing the male and female human body along several planes.
- Over 50 Animation Direct 3-D animations provide dynamic visual explanations for key concepts, with callouts in the text directing you to these animations on the Evolve companion website.
- Language of Science/Language of Medicine presents lists of medical terms, pronunciations, and word parts to help you become familiar with A&P terminology and the meanings of individual word parts.
- Useful learning features include study tips, chapter objectives, case studies, critical thinking questions, summary boxes, review questions, and chapter tests.
- A study guide reinforces your understanding of anatomy and physiology with a variety of practical exercises to help you review and apply key A&P concepts. Sold separately.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Body
2. Chemistry of Life
3. Cells
4. Tissues
5. Organ Systems
6. Mechanisms of Disease
7. Skin and Membranes
8. Skeletal System
9. Muscular System
10. Nervous System
11. Senses
12. Endocrine System
13. Blood
14. Heart and Heart Disease
15. Circulation of the Blood
16. Lymphatic System and Immunity
17. Respiratory System
18. Digestive System
19. Nutrition and Metabolism
20. Urinary System
21. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
22. Acid-Base Balance
23. Reproductive Systems
24. Growth and Development
25. Genetics and Genetic Diseases
Appendix A: Examples of Pathological Conditions
Appendix C: Medical Terminology; Hints for Learning and Using Medical Terms
Appendix D: Clinical and Laboratory Values; Conversion Factors to International System of Units (SI Units)
Glossary
Illustration/Photo Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 30th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323402118
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323402064
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323402071
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Gary Thibodeau
Affiliations and Expertise
Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA