The Human Body in Health & Disease - Softcover - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323402118, 9780323402064

The Human Body in Health & Disease - Softcover

7th Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau
Paperback ISBN: 9780323402118
eBook ISBN: 9780323402064
eBook ISBN: 9780323402071
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th January 2017
Page Count: 800
Description

No one explains A&P more clearly! The Human Body in Health & Disease, 7th Edition makes it easier to understand how the body works, both in normal conditions and when things go wrong. Its easy-to-read writing style, more than 500 full-color illustrations, and unique Clear View of the Human Body transparencies keep you focused on the principles of anatomy, physiology, and pathology. New to this edition are Connect It! features with bonus online content and concept maps with flow charts to simplify complex topics. From noted educators Kevin Patton and Gary Thibodeau, this book presents A&P in a way that lets you know and understand what is important.

Key Features

  • More than 545 full-color photographs and drawings bring difficult A&P concepts to life and illustrate the most current scientific knowledge. 

  • Clear, conversational writing style breaks down information into brief ‘chunks,’ making principles easier to understand.

  • UNIQUE! Clear View of the Human Body transparencies allow you to peel back the layers of the body, with a 22-page, full-color insert showing the male and female human body along several planes. 

  • Over 50 Animation Direct 3-D animations provide dynamic visual explanations for key concepts, with callouts in the text directing you to these animations on the Evolve companion website. 

  • Language of Science/Language of Medicine presents lists of medical terms, pronunciations, and word parts to help you become familiar with A&P terminology and the meanings of individual word parts. 

  • Useful learning features include study tips, chapter objectives, case studies, critical thinking questions, summary boxes, review questions, and chapter tests.

  • A study guide reinforces your understanding of anatomy and physiology with a variety of practical exercises to help you review and apply key A&P concepts. Sold separately.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to the Body
    2. Chemistry of Life
    3. Cells
    4. Tissues
    5. Organ Systems
    6. Mechanisms of Disease
    7. Skin and Membranes
    8. Skeletal System
    9. Muscular System
    10. Nervous System
    11. Senses
    12. Endocrine System
    13. Blood
    14. Heart and Heart Disease
    15. Circulation of the Blood
    16. Lymphatic System and Immunity
    17. Respiratory System
    18. Digestive System
    19. Nutrition and Metabolism
    20. Urinary System
    21. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
    22. Acid-Base Balance
    23. Reproductive Systems
    24. Growth and Development
    25. Genetics and Genetic Diseases
    Appendix A: Examples of Pathological Conditions
    Appendix C: Medical Terminology; Hints for Learning and Using Medical Terms
    Appendix D: Clinical and Laboratory Values; Conversion Factors to International System of Units (SI Units)
    Glossary
    Illustration/Photo Credits
    Index

About the Author

Kevin Patton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Gary Thibodeau

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA

