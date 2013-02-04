The Human Body in Health & Disease - Softcover - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323101240, 9780323291484

The Human Body in Health & Disease - Softcover

6th Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau
eBook ISBN: 9780323291484
eBook ISBN: 9780323113557
eBook ISBN: 9780323113540
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th February 2013
Page Count: 800
Description

Get a complete introduction to A&P with the resources that makes challenging concepts easier to understand! The Human Body in Health & Disease, 6th Edition includes 25 highly visual, student-friendly chapters that cover the most important structures and functions of the human body. With detailed illustrations and the unique Clear View of the Human Body transparencies, A&P doesn’t get any clearer!

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Creative design includes more than 475 full-color photos and illustrations to simplify explanations of difficult material.
  • UNIQUE! Clear View of the Human Body transparencies embedded within the textbook provide a graphically stunning atlas of the male and female body that can be peeled back layer by layer.
  • Quick Check questions, active learning activities including case studies, study tips, outline summaries, and more provide helpful reviews and self-assessment opportunities.
  • A straightforward, conversational writing style explains difficult anatomy and physiology principles.
  • UNIQUE! Special boxes throughout each chapter help reinforce and apply what you've learned with specific guidance in:
    • Health and Well-being
    • Clinical Applications
    • Research, Issues, and Trends
    • Science Applications

Table of Contents

  1. An Introduction to the Structure and Function of the Body

  2. Chemistry of Life

  3. Cells

  4. Tissues

  5. Organ Systems of the Body

  6. Mechanisms of Disease

  7. The Integumentary System and Body Membranes

  8. The Skeletal System

  9. The Muscular System

  10. The Nervous System

  11. The Senses

  12. The Endocrine System

  13. Blood

  14. The Heart

  15. The Circulation of the Blood

  16. The Lymphatic System and Immunity

  17. The Respiratory System

  18. The Digestive System

  19. Nutrition and Metabolism

  20. The Urinary System

  21. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance

  22. Acid-Base Balance

  23. The Reproductive Systems

  24. Growth and Development

  25. Genetics and Genetic Diseases

Appendix A: Examples of Pathological Conditions

Appendix B: Medical Terminology

Appendix C: Clinical and Laboratory Values

Glossary

Illustration/Photo Credits

Index

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Kevin Patton

Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Gary Thibodeau

Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA

