The Human Body in Health & Disease - Softcover
6th Edition
Description
Get a complete introduction to A&P with the resources that makes challenging concepts easier to understand! The Human Body in Health & Disease, 6th Edition includes 25 highly visual, student-friendly chapters that cover the most important structures and functions of the human body. With detailed illustrations and the unique Clear View of the Human Body transparencies, A&P doesn’t get any clearer!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Creative design includes more than 475 full-color photos and illustrations to simplify explanations of difficult material.
- UNIQUE! Clear View of the Human Body transparencies embedded within the textbook provide a graphically stunning atlas of the male and female body that can be peeled back layer by layer.
- Quick Check questions, active learning activities including case studies, study tips, outline summaries, and more provide helpful reviews and self-assessment opportunities.
- A straightforward, conversational writing style explains difficult anatomy and physiology principles.
- UNIQUE! Special boxes throughout each chapter help reinforce and apply what you've learned with specific guidance in:
- Health and Well-being
- Clinical Applications
- Research, Issues, and Trends
- Science Applications
Table of Contents
- An Introduction to the Structure and Function of the Body
- Chemistry of Life
- Cells
- Tissues
- Organ Systems of the Body
- Mechanisms of Disease
- The Integumentary System and Body Membranes
- The Skeletal System
- The Muscular System
- The Nervous System
- The Senses
- The Endocrine System
- Blood
- The Heart
- The Circulation of the Blood
- The Lymphatic System and Immunity
- The Respiratory System
- The Digestive System
- Nutrition and Metabolism
- The Urinary System
- Fluid and Electrolyte Balance
- Acid-Base Balance
- The Reproductive Systems
- Growth and Development
- Genetics and Genetic Diseases
Appendix A: Examples of Pathological Conditions
Appendix B: Medical Terminology
Appendix C: Clinical and Laboratory Values
Glossary
Illustration/Photo Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 4th February 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291484
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323113557
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323113540
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Gary Thibodeau
Affiliations and Expertise
Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA