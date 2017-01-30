The Human Body in Health & Disease - Hardcover - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323402101

The Human Body in Health & Disease - Hardcover

7th Edition

Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402101
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th January 2017
Page Count: 800
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323402101

About the Author

Kevin Patton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA

Gary Thibodeau

Affiliations and Expertise

Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.