The Human Body in Health & Disease - Hardcover
7th Edition
Authors: Kevin Patton Gary Thibodeau
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402101
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th January 2017
Page Count: 800
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 30th January 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323402101
About the Author
Kevin Patton
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy & Physiology Instruction, New York Chiropractic College, Seneca Falls, New York; Professor Emeritus of Life Sciences, St. Charles Community College, Cottleville, Missouri; Assistant Professor Emeritus of Physiology, Course Director Emeritus in Human Physiology, St. Louis University Medical School, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Gary Thibodeau
Affiliations and Expertise
Chancellor Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Biology, University of Wisconsin, River Falls, River Falls, Wisconsin, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.